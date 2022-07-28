Adopt a SA ‘Bus,’ help a local student

More than 280 children have registered for the Back to School assistance program and now the Salvation Army would like to reach out to Kerr County for your help.
Community members are asked to stop by the Salvation Army Kroc Center, Chick-fil-A of Kerrville, Billy Gene’s Restaurant, Calvary Temple Church, PAX Coffee & Goods or Walmart Supercenter of Kerrville to adopt a “bus,” which represents the needs of a local student.
Adopting a bus entails purchasing the necessary backpack, school supplies and new pair of shoes for the new school year for a specific student.
As a reminder, if you have already adopted a bus, please drop off your backpack, supplies and shoes to The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr., by Friday, Aug. 5.
The Salvation Army extends appreciation to the many individuals, businesses and churches who make this program a success. Because of your generosity, local children can start the new school year off right.
