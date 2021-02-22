After a particularly challenging week, good news is in store for Kerr County businesses who have now been cleared to operate at 75 percent capacity, according to Judge Rob Kelly.
“We have received word that our local COVID-19 case numbers have come down significantly – so much so, that our county’s businesses can take another, tentative step closer to getting back on track and moving forward in the recovery phase of this pandemic,” Kelly said.
The clearance to ramp up local operations is stated clearly in Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, GA-32, which was issued on Oct. 7, 2020. It sets the thresholds for areas with high hospitalizations.
Under the current criteria laid out in GA-32, our Texas Department of State Health Services TSA (Trauma Service Area P) no longer meets the definition of a “high hospitalization” area, so those businesses may reopen to the higher levels of capacity/occupancy.
According to DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, the decrease in COVID-19 numbers means Kerr County qualifies for the move to 75 percent occupancy in local businesses, along with 21 other counties in DSHS TSA P, including: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kinney, LaSalle, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson and Zavala.
Along with the clearance for more operations, all licensed hospitals in the same TSA region may resume elective surgeries.
“This is great news for our local businesses! Finally, we’re getting them back on the right path to recovery,” Kelly said.
“Sure, we need to still be cautious and not underestimate this pandemic that sidelined so much over this past year. We need to continue practicing our safety measures, wearing our masks and getting our vaccines when they become available. This, however, is a very positive development for our county. Let’s make sure we continue on this trek toward building our community’s economy back stronger than ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.