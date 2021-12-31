Tax rule changes require saving all IRS paperwork now

Deana Elliott, manager at Liberty Tax Service in Kerrville, has some warnings about paperwork that may be required to be attached to one’s 2021 federal income tax form.
Basically, she’s on a mission now to convince area taxpayers to not throw away any forms or receipts sent by the Internal Revenue Service – at least not until next spring when their tax returns are sent in and confirmed received.
“We send postcards to all our clients about these things, to try to keep them up to date,” Elliott said.
Almost all of these recommendations from Liberty Tax and others are results of financial changes made by President Joe Biden’s administration, sometimes labeled as “Build Back Better.”
She gave the example of the Child Tax Credit.
Before this latest change, Elliott said, this tax credit was allowed as a non-refundable credit up to $2,000; and the amount would be taken off the taxpayer’s taxes.
“But it comes in two parts, and if the taxpayer didn’t use the whole $2,000 on accounting for their child care expenses, the taxpayer would apply the balance to their remaining tax balance or get a refund check,” Elliott said, “just as if it was cash.”
The recent changes include that the federal government increased the amount of the child tax credit, she said.
For people with children ages six to 17, they would get $3,000.
If they were raising an infant ages zero to five years old, they would get $3,600.
Elliott said this is where the related tax paperwork starts to matter.
In July 2021, she said, the federal government started sending tax payers advance payments to qualified taxpayers, with attached paperwork.
“These are often lower-income families with multiple children,” Elliott said. “If they are below a certain income level – which was about $40,000 – the recipient doesn’t have to pay that child tax credit money back. If their income is above the stated level, the taxpayer does have to pay it back, when it’s reconciled with their 2021 tax return.”
She said the IRS sent word to tax preparers between the middle and end of January - a letter numbered 6419 and titled “Advance Child Tax Credit” – telling those taxpayers how much that person got or would be getting.
“Keep that letter from the Internal Revenue Service. Don’t throw that away. They need to file that with other tax return paperwork.”
The next change was also announced in a letter, this one verifying how much the tax-paying recipient got as a third Federal Stimulus Payment. This letter was numbered 6475.
Elliott said taxpayers who got this letter were in a group that received a Stimulus payment; and haven’t moved since filing their 2019 and 2020 tax returns. The IRS used those taxpayers’ returns filed with an “address of record.” Keep this letter, too.
She also listed another change, sometimes called a “babysitter credit.” More officially it’s “child and independent day care.”
She said in the past that was a non-refundable credit.
But during 2021, the IRS made this a “refundable credit” and the amount could be up to $8,000, she said.
Qualified taxpayers who received this refundable credit must get and keep a statement from their day care provider in their tax paperwork, for children under age 13 or any adult in the household who needs “day care” if a sitter comes to the home.
“Taxpayers in this category need to have the babysitter’s full name, their address, Social Security number, and the amount the taxpayer paid to them in 2021. When the taxpayer’s day care center gives the parents or family a statement, they need to keep that with their tax paperwork,” she said.
Elliott said the added benefit when preparers like her staff total up a taxpayers “earned income credit,” that tax preparer has to establish where the child or children live for “verification of residence.”
Single taxpayers
Elliott said the “earned income credit” for single filers was increased by the IRS from $473 to $1,400.
Also, she said the IRS changed the age requirement for single-filers. It used to be 25 to 65 years. Now is it listed as 19 years of age, with no upper age limit.
Filing dates
Elliott said the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 included the IRS accepting e-files starting last mid-February.
This year, she said, filing dates are still uncertain so far.
“They had issues with 2020 tax returns filed in ’21. On the IRS’ end, tax agents can pull individual tax 2021 returns to hand-check the filers’ figures,” she said. “For citizens who got Stimulus money or the Advance Child Tax Credit, they will need to know exactly how much money they received. Look for a letter numbered 3911 and keep that with your tax records. If you don’t, you are risking delaying any refund.
“The problem is, some of the Stimulus money came to citizens as (first) a direct deposit into their bank account, so those taxpayers will need their letter about that money or a back deposit receipt,” Elliott said. “Second, some people got a paper check in the mail; and they will need a bank deposit receipt. Third, some people got a debit card in the mail, and the envelope didn’t say it was from the federal government. And some people threw away the envelope and any paperwork.”
Elliott said some taxpayer notices have said, and may say this spring, “mistake on return.” And that could be not a professional tax preparer’s fault if the citizen threw away their notice.
“The best advice we can give is, keep all paperwork, so preparers can do the tax return properly.”
She said so far she and the staff are thinking the 2021 tax return due date in 2022 will be April 18 for most taxpayers. But there’s no official word from the IRS so far.
Elliott said they have records from last year’s work that include tax deadline changes in 2020, because of disasters in Kentucky and other places; and in Texas and Louisiana because of the February ice storm.
Elliott can be called at Liberty Tax, with other questions, at 896-2001 on business days after the New Year’s holidays. Some other local tax preparation businesses in the Kerrville area took multi-day Christmas vacations, but also can be contacted now for information.
