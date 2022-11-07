Kerrville to experience solar eclipses in 2023-24

We are about a year away from the first of two eclipses that Kerrville will experience in the next 18 months, and community leaders are preparing. An annular solar eclipse will occur on Oct. 14, 2023, with a total solar eclipse taking place on April 8, 2024.
The 2023 annular eclipse will be a partial eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” around the sun. The fourth annual Kerrville River Festival will be held in conjunction with the annular eclipse. It will include programming to celebrate the celestial occasion, educate attendees on proper solar eclipse viewing practices, and prepare the community and its visitors for what’s to come in 2024.
Six months later, the City of Kerrville and surrounding Hill Country will anticipate the most significant number of guests our community has ever encountered.
There are just 13 states in the U.S. where the total solar eclipse will be visible. Texas will experience the most prolonged eclipse duration of those states. The Kerrville area is only a few miles from the centerline in Ingram. The centerline marks the middle of the path of totality. Those along this line experience the greatest length of totality, or period of darkness where the moon’s disk completely blocks the sun. The length of totality (4 minutes and 25 seconds in Kerrville), the pleasant weather, and the proximity to I-10 will make Kerrville one of the most desirable areas to view the eclipse in the country.
In February of this year, the Kerrville City Council established an ad hoc committee to help prepare our community for the 2024 solar eclipse. The committee chairs consist of city department heads from the Parks and Recreation Department, Police Department, Fire Department, and the president/CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau. Committee representatives consist of Schreiner University, the Kerrville Independent School District, the Chamber of Commerce, and other community stakeholders and organizers.
The City of Kerrville and its partners are committed to ensuring Kerrville is prepared for the 2023 annular solar eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. The committee is seeking the community’s help to better plan for safety management and the allocation of resources. If your business or organization is planning an eclipse-related event for April 2024, please register your event at www.kerrvilleeclipse.com. The short form will allow us to account for all activities happening in Kerr County. Please note that events will only be publicized if requested.
“This will be a historic event for our community, and the economic impact will be extraordinary,” City of Kerrville Tourism and Event Coordinator Rain Thoresen said. “Expecting such a large number of visitors can be a little overwhelming, but we are working to ensure our community is ready and excited. Being in the line of totality for a solar eclipse is a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity for our area. Many have described a total solar eclipse as an emotional and even life-changing occurrence. We want to do all we can to make sure our residents and guests have a positive experience.”
Kerrville Solar Eclipse Committee member and retired NASA employee Jeff Stone says, “A total solar eclipse is like nothing you've ever experienced. Suddenly, in the middle of the day, a shadow races toward you at 1,500 miles an hour, and the day is gone. Planets, stars, and the corona are visible as the temperature drops and everyone around is awestruck. You'll never forget it!”
Want an opportunity to speak with eclipse committee members and gain some knowledge? A solar eclipse booth will be set up this Friday and Saturday at the Bizarre Bazaar at Kerr Arts and Cultural Center in downtown Kerrville.
For more information and eclipse-related updates, please visit www.kerrvilleeclipse.com.
