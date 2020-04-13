Guest column: Preparation yields unified COVID-19 response

The deadly COVID-19 virus had just begun to make national news early this year when Peterson Health and Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith first sounded the alarm about the dangers of this novel coronavirus.
Less than three weeks into January 2020, the community began standing up plans and making serious preparations to combat the new disease. Before long, the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Peterson Health, Schreiner University and the Kerrville Independent School District all joined forces to implement procedures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 locally.
Some of the group’s collaborative efforts to date include:
• On Jan. 24, 2020 organized COVID-19 executive committee consisting of City of Kerrville, Kerr County and Peterson Regional Medical Center to plan and prepare for COVID-19.
• Organized COVID-19 stakeholders working group to share info and collaborate.
• Stood up the City of Kerrville’s joint emergency operations center and launched a COVID-19 information hotline at (830) 258-1111 during weekdays.
• Issued Declarations of Disaster in accordance with Presidential and Gubernatorial executive orders.
• Pursuant to the Governor’s executive order and CDC recommendations:
• Prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people, curtailed in-dining restaurant facilities, and encouraged social distancing, the washing of hands and the covering of coughs or sneezes.
• Closed public schools and Schreiner University, which now provide instruction via distance learning.
• Closed bars and gyms, and restricted access to hospitals and nursing homes.
• The City and County began conducting business electronically or through drop box/drive thru services, and the City closed park playgrounds and water features.
• Developed essential staffing plans in the event of a significant loss of personnel due to contraction of COVID-19.
• Opened a mobile outreach clinic at Hill Country Youth Event Center for screening prior to any testing for COVID-19.
• Provided united support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s March 31 Executive Order requiring all Texans to stay at home except to provide essential services or do essential things like go to the grocery store.
• Established a food relief hotline at (830) 258-1234 during weekdays to help meet the needs of citizens adversely affected by the economic fallout from COVID-19.
While it is still too early to see how much these measures will alleviate the spread and impact of COVID-19, it is comforting to see our community adapt on a daily basis to a changing coronavirus landscape. The collaborative leadership in Kerrville and Kerr County will also continue to adapt when searching for new ways to fight the virus and protect community health.
