Pratt joins race for Kerr commissioner Pct. 2 post

Former Kerrville Mayor Jack Pratt formally announced his campaign to run for the office of Kerr County Commissioner, Precinct 2, in the March 2022 Republican Primary.
Pratt, a native Texan, is a conservative, common sense candidate who believes strongly in protecting our religious liberties, the unborn, second amendment rights, property rights, as well as fair and ethical elections.
“I support less bureaucracy by government agencies and no new taxes; and have always focused on efficient and effective use of taxpayers’ dollars,” Pratt said.
“It’s been my honor to represent Kerrville citizens and their values fighting to protect our resources and provide a cleaner and safer community. My track record, while holding political offices, as well as a Kerr County citizen, yields some of the most successful conservative actions taken,” Pratt said. “The continuous needed work to be done, to carry Kerr County into the future, is never over, and the challenges never end,” said Pratt. “I’m fully committed to meeting these challenges as they present themselves and look forward to working with citizens of Precinct 2.”
Pratt said he is a common-sense candidate, exhibiting visionary skills with proven conservative actions taken to improve street paving process, the sewer system, enhanced uses of water resources, building of a splash pool in the park, building baseball and soccer fields for our youth, police cameras for our first responders, updated fire trucks, economic development, workforce housing, water conservation, improved parks and a host of other successes.
Pratt’s said his 35-plus years of “business experience, proven leadership, management of resources, financial matters, and the development and implementation of corrective action plans equips him to keep decisions as simple as possible and be a good steward.”
“My career includes proven leadership, management, people skills, being responsible, accountable, and interactive with the citizens and have an ‘open door’ policy; addressing issues ‘head on’; maintain the highest level of ethical standards; with full transparency,” Pratt said.
Jack Pratt and his wife, Missi live in Kerrville, Kerr County, Precinct 2. He is a proven leader, and a member of the Kerrville Church of Christ.
