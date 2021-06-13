Kerrville man arrested on child sex assault, pornography charges

An online police operation in North Carolina led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Kerrville man, who now faces charges for indecency with a child, promotion of child pornography and evading arrest, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Leitha said Christopher Allen Cuellar, 29, of Kerrville was arrested in the 100 block of Westminster Ave. on June 10 by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division deputies, in conjunction with the Kerrville Police Department and the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit.
“This investigation began with a referral by Boone, North Carolina police, who reported Mr. Cuellar’s online activity to the Texas Attorney General’s Office,” Leitha said. “The criminal complaint alleges Mr. Cuellar discussed the production and sharing of child pornography via social media with officers in North Carolina.”
Leitha said the investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Office, alleging Cuellar possessed and promoted child pornography, resulted in obtaining a felony warrant on Cuellar, which was served on June 10.
“During his arrest, Mr. Cuellar attempted to forcefully evade arrest by a KCSO investigator and KPD patrol officer,” Leitha said. “Mr. Cuellar also resisted search and transport to jail.”
During the execution of the search warrant, officers retrieved multiple electronic devices, Leitha said.
“After forensic examination by KCSO investigators, a device belonging to Mr. Cuellar was found to contain videos and images related to the sexual assault of at least two female victims, including a child under age 6 and another child under age 14,” Leitha said.
Based on the evidence collected, Cuellar has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, three counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact, and two counts of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography, Leitha said.
“This investigation has revealed unspeakable crimes against these two innocent children. We thank the Texas AG’s office for their work and KPD for cooperating on this warrant.” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “With our Digital Forensic Unit and the Crime Stoppers grant that made it possible, there is nowhere to hide for people who abuse children in this way. We were able to process evidence in hours, not weeks, and may have prevented further acts by this suspect. Harming children will not be tolerated in Kerr County and we will do all we can to aid prosecution of these heinous crimes.”
Cuellar is being held at the Kerr County Jail, on bonds totaling $2,232,500. As with all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty, Leitha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.