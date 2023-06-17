Mobile medical care coming to Kerr

Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV lead technician Kelly Hanks, Danielle Monclova from Sante Research, Ronnie Bock, Albert Vasquez from Raphael Clinic and Todd Bock, from left, introduce to the community the donated Mobile Medical Unit that was donated recently to the Raphael Clinic. The unit is currently undergoing evaluation at Bock’s RV for the interior and RV related items and will be taken next to LeMeilleur’s Truck and RV for the evaluation of the mechanical parts like the engine, transmission and brakes.