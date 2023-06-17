Mobile medical care coming to Kerr

Recently Raphael Free Clinic’s executive director Albert Vasquez was contacted by a medical provider in Boerne who wanted to donate an older mobile medical unit to the local clinic for use in the Hill Country.
Vasquez accepted the offer of the quarter-century old vehicle that is in good condition and brought it to Kerrville. Now Raphael Clinic is seeking partners to help get the unit upgraded and ready for use at a variety of possible locations and for special events.
“It has always been used as a clinic. It was custom built as a mobile clinic and has never been used as an RV,” Vasquez explained. “We are hoping by the end of July to raise the funds to go to the next step toward putting it into service.”
The 1997 Ford F-530 chassis unit has only 30,000 miles on the odometer, and the interior is outfitted already with three exam rooms, a restroom and a small kitchen.
“Thanks to the help of Kerrville RV and Todd Bock, they have been so gracious to look at the cabin portion of it, the clinic portion and on top to be sure everything on top is working, the four walls of the clinic and everything it takes to have that. They are inspecting all of that right now. After this we are partnering with LeMeilleur’s Truck and RV. They are going to help us by inspecting the body portion, engine, transmission, brakes to make sure it runs well as a vehicle.”
Vasquez said once the unit receives the “stamp of approval” from both Bock and LeMeilleur’s then he will move forward with plans to complete the minimal renovations needed to the unit to put it into use in the community and surrounding communities.
“When Albert came in to visit, he asked, from the RV perspective of the clinic, he needed it to be gone through to be sure all systems were operational on the mobile clinic and we had told him that as part of our job in the community. It’s a responsibility we feel to give back so what we are going to do is go through the entire clinic from the RV perspective to be sure all the 12 volts, the 110 systems, the generators, the lights and everything the unit will need to operate when it’s actually on location,” said Todd Block.
“It’s our pleasure. It’s our part that we believe we need to be doing within the community for what the Raphael Clinic does for the community. They are so dedicated and have been here so many years and do such good work. We feel blessed to be a part of this project,” Bock added.
Bock also said he and his staff will help the staff at Raphael Clinic learn how to set up the unit and how to use the generators and other equipment when they are ready to take it on the road.
Raphael Clinic is looking for additional partners to help defray the cost of any repairs and upgrades. The plan is to do a Hill Country Mobile Clinic wrap on the vehicle with new colors and logos.
“Our vision is to add new a new color wrap with logos and business information on the outside of the unit,” Vasquez said.
Funds garnered will also be used to provide for a complete tune-up and any upgrades, updating the insurance and registration on the unit and maintenance needed.
Vasquez explained that any donations will help, and the display size may vary due to location on the unit. Currently the clinic has a fundraising program in progress that will provide levels of partnership with logos starting at $500 for a eight inch by two foot logo up to $1500 for a two foot by three foot logo. Several of the partnerships have already been sold. For questions or more information email albert@raphaelclinic.org.
Vasquez said he is looking forward to having the unit available later this summer to be deployed around the community for special events where a restroom and air conditioning might be needed. He also envisions deploying the mobile unit with staff to some of the outlying areas to provide basic evaluation of patients that might need blood pressure, blood sugar, or cholesterol testing needs, or simply need to talk to someone about their health problems and don’t have a primary care option or transportation.
“We would like to be able to go to places like Rocksprings or Tarpley where basic medical care is not readily available. We would also like to provide the mobile medical clinic at the Doyle Community Center since the clinic staffed by Peterson Hospital at the center has closed,” Vasquez said.
A major goal of sending the mobile unit out of the county will be to better inform residents with no insurance coverage of the services available at the Raphael Clinic and options they may have for additional care.
Raphael Clinic already serves hundreds of patients who have no insurance benefits who live in Kerr and surrounding counties. The clinic has its own trained medical staff, plus several local medical providers volunteer at the clinic located at 1807 Water St. near the intersection with Broadway.
They provide free non-emergency clinical services such as diabetes treatment and education, high blood pressure and cholesterol treatment and education, headache, earache and minor ailments and, if needed, dental help. To qualify for Raphael Clinic services the patient cannot have any form of medical insurance coverage and must provide current income tax information. The clinic serves patients who live in Bandera, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble or Real counties.
For more information on the Raphael Clinic services call (830) 895-4201 or go to www.raphaelclinic.org.
Partnering and collaborating with Raphael Clinic in the mobile clinic project is Sante Research, the only research clinic in the Hill Country. Danielle Monclova, CEO of Sante Research, located at 1230 Bandera Hwy. said their interest is in identifying persons who might be interested in participating in research studies or trials, especially persons with diabetes, COPD, asthma, high cholesterol, dermatology issues, and different gastroenterology issues. Clinical trials are available to both adults and children in their various programs, according to Monclova.
“We are a clinical research company and we perform clinical trials here in the Hill Country. We have been here for eight years and work with several local medical providers. Research changes the lives of our patients today and tomorrow and we are hoping by partnering with Raphael Clinic on this mobile unit project we will be able to identify individuals who would benefit from our programs,” Monclova said.
Care related medical exams, routine bloodwork, lab tests, study and maintenance medication are all provided by Sante at no cost to the participant. Qualified patients also receive compensation for time and travel, according to Monclova. Transportation may also be provided for patients to Raphael Clinic, if needed.
People participate in clinical trials for several reasons. First to help find new ways to help patients. Others take part because they hope to receive investigational medicines, devices or procedures because their condition is not responding to standard forms of treatment, Monclova explained.
“We’re really trying to incorporate both of our clinics together to find a way to provide managed health care for a wide variety of our population. We have patients who need to find a primary care physician and they are constantly looking for ways to provide prescriptions for their patients,” Monclova added.
For more information about Sante Research contact Monclova at (830) 890-5171.
