Falls Prevention class offers safety tips

“Falls Awareness Lengthens Lives: Strategy” is the subtitle of an educational class offered by Peterson Regional Medical Center staff.
PT Therapist Hannah Shoemaker and RN Annie Pawlak were the instructors on July 20 for the most recent class.
They started the discussion with an outline of topics, including ways to reduce the risk of falling; why it’s important to move; how medications can contribute to falling; and the factors of one’s vision and hearing.
“Every second an older adult somewhere falls,” Shoemaker said, “and if a person falls once, they have twice the chance of falling again. One out of every five falls results in serious injuries.”
She said 50 percent of falls occur in people’s homes, and that increases with aging. But falls are preventable.
She asked attendees what they thought causes people to fall. Their answers ranged from gravity and footwear, to rugs, perception of where walls are, and slippery floors.
Shoemaker added persons having osteoporosis, foot problems and/or unsafe shoes, lower body weakness, poor nutrition and/or water intake, and heart problems.
“Injuries can include breaks, bruises and cuts,” she said. “One in five is a serious injury, and broken bones often affect the person’s hips, pelvis, arms or legs, back or ribs.” She added head injuries to that list.
Shoemaker discussed medications that are blood thinners, and said those can range from aspirin to prescription medications.
About her “move it or lose it” advice, Shoemaker said people can start simply, with doing more than they were used to doing.
“Start simple,” she said. “Set yourself a schedule and keep doing that activity until it’s a habit. You can start slowly and gradually increase your activity over time. Also, write it down, and keep a record.”
She also recommended doing some activities with a buddy; and said people can “move” even while they’re sitting down.
A class attendee asked what kinds of physical daily exercise Shoemaker could recommend.
She suggested looking for Channel 9’s program “Sit and Be Fit;” and added suggestions for moving, even while in bed.
“Starting an exercise habit is hard,” she said, “and you should always start by talking to your doctor.”
That discussion should include the patient’s general level of daily comfort or problems, appetite, sleeping habits, current walking level, falls he or she already have taken, and how clear their thinking is.
Medications
Shoemaker discussed blood thinners, diuretics, pain medications, insulin and heart medications.
“Following instructions is most important,” she said. “And side effects can include tummy issues, blurred vision and/or blood pressure changes, dizziness, confusion and impaired judgment, sleepiness, lack of coordination.”
An attendee added, short-term memory loss.
Pawlak said patients can ask their pharmacies for larger print on the labels of their medications, and for “up-side-down” caps that are easier to grip.
“Take your medications when you are instructed to; and labeled pill boxes can help.”
The emergency card for each person should list health care issues, medications and emergency contacts. “Ask your doctor or pharmacy if you still have questions.”
People’s vision changes with age; and poor vision increases one’s fall risk, they said.
“Some vision problems occur slowly and painlessly, they said. And early diagnosis can reduce that vision loss by getting annual eye exams. A smart phone can magnify menus; and corrective lens and/or sunglasses can help.
Attendees discussed throw rugs, pets, electrical cords, steps, poor lighting, improper use of stools and chairs.
“If you get out of the shower and have a rug to step on, pick it up after you dry off. And if it’s too thick, don’t push your walker onto it.”
The therapists discussed electrical cord “covers,” and advised against acquiring “things…” such as newspaper collections.
They advised against chairs with wheels; and said people who have nonfunctioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors can call the Fire Department for aid with new batteries.
“The most dangerous rooms in the house are the kitchen and bathroom. Keep often-used things at mid-height,” they said. “Use the vanity to stand. Bathrooms need grab bars in the shower, not the suction kind. Use screw-on bars with non-slip disks on tub and shower floors.”
They suggested keeping a whistle at hand in the shower; to have “alert buttons” or to put one’s landline phone on the floor where it’s reach-able if the person falls.
Bedrooms should have night-lights in optimal places, and easy access to assistive devices – no objects in the person’s pathway.
Check the bed height so it’s neither too high or too low.
“Gravity helps a person get down, but not up,” they said.
Livingrooms can have cords in walkways, and poor lighting. The therapists suggest phone access there, too; plus wearing a phone in a pouch around one’s neck at night.
Attendees asked how to improve balance; and therapists recommended available activities at Dietert Center and Center for Fitness here, plus local swimming pools. “Work toward standing without help as much as possible; standing with feet together; and using a pedometer when walking.”
Loss of balance and falls in one’s senior years are not as inevitable as many elderly citizens might think.
However, Kerrville ranks number one in the state for injuries due to falls.
More patients enter the Peterson Hospital Emergency Room due to unnecessary falls than any other regional hospital, according to ER records.
The Peterson ER says they treated about 1,200 cases of falls and injuries just between Oct. 1 last year and March 31 this year.
The Peterson Rehabilitation staff has created a new hospital-sponsored program that is sponsored by Peterson Health and offered bi-monthly for the public.
The class offers tips and exercises and education to prevent falls.
The classes are free, but the rehab staff asks those who want to attend to RSVP, so the class leaders will have sufficient seating and information bags for everyone expected to attend.
Two of the four classes will be held in the Ambulatory Care Center classroom, 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 21 and Nov. 16.
In this therapist-led class, attendees are learning how to reduce their fall risk at home.
To host a class in your community, or to RSVP, call 258-7442, ext. 9, or email jcole@petersonhealth. com.
Reservations are open for the September class now.
Caregivers also can attend these classes, with the people they care for.
They are also available to offer these classes outside the hospital to other community sites and groups in future.
The classes have been part lecture and part Q&A and demonstrations of the available aids and equipment people could consider.
‘File of Life’ card
They also discussed a “File of Life” card. It can be folded and inserted into the red sleeve with a magnet on the back, preferably to be stuck to the refrigerator. That’s where Kerrville Fire Department EMS personnel look for them.
On this aid card 5X9 inches, there are places to fill in essential information about an individual under the headings of identification; emergency contacts; medical data; medical conditions; allergies and medical insurance.
In each of the classes, they present a Power Point of information.
And they have a table of examples of tools and equipment that can make a person’s home safer, including double-sided tape to stick rugs down or keep them from moving, and the covers found in stores to cover wires across the floor from computers and other items.
“Bathroom grab bars should be screwed into wall studs. They need to be placed at a comfortable level where the person naturally reaches out. And there’s a difference between the height needed for a walk-in shower or a tub, and if a shower has the door on the left or the right.”
They ask and take questions from those attending. People also should be sure their regular doctors are talking to each other, they said.
The class covers many topics, and it’s interactive, with questions and feedback. Attendees should bring a notepad and pen, and their questions. Some people take pictures of recommended aid items with their cell phones.
They go home with a bag that includes the File of Life card and holder, and exercise and nutrition ideas.
Nurses said in therapy they unfortunately see the consequences of falls on a daily basis. They want everyone to stay safe.
“Complex medical issues and complications can happen, and we recommend activity and exercise. Maintaining activity is really huge, whatever it looks like for each person,” Pawlak said. “It’s never normal to fall, ever. So far attendees have varying levels of mobility. And after each class, people can make a doctor’s appointment to follow up on the lessons they learned, and ask more questions.”
