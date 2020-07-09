16 new cases, six hospitalized

Peterson Health’s daily COVID-19 update indicates 16 new cases in Kerr County today, bringing the total count to 235.
The total includes six patients being treated at Peterson Regional Medical Center as of 5 p.m.
The Texas Department of Health & Human Services is reporting 81 recoveries, leaving a total of 154 actives cases.
