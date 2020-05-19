SU plans for reopening for fall semester

Schreiner University announced its intent to resume on-campus instruction for the Fall 2020 semester. As previously announced, all summer sessions will remain online.
Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, will be providing information on June 1 detailing the logistics for a safe return of the student population and protocols that will guide the reconvening of classes in the Fall.
Schreiner University continues to monitor and assess conditions – both locally and abroad – to make the decision that best fits the needs, safety and wellbeing of the students, employees and the University. McCormick plans to make a final determination of what campus operation will look like in the Fall by the end of May. This will provide enough lead time - for planning and preparation for a return to on-campus instruction - to students, their families and faculty.
“It is our intent to return Schreiner University to a residential, on-campus learning institution in the Fall,” McCormick said. “This decision is based on the City of Kerrville continuing to have minimal in COVID-19 related cases and health officials advising us that it is possible to implement a return-to-campus process in a manner that protects the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and local community. While there will be some mitigation factors put into place to maintain that level of safety for our community, the educational experience our students receive and the relational learning that allows them to become active participants in the creation and discovery of their own unique selves is best realized here on our campus.”
Although the campus is currently in Phase IV, Closed Campus Operational Stage, some Schreiner University faculty and staff are expected to gradually return to campus on or after May 18 where they will begin the re-opening of the Schreiner campus. This strategic return to campus during the summer months will allow the University the opportunity to implement and test protocols and policies that will guide the re-opening of campus to the students and visitors in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.