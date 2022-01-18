Have you always wanted to be a lifeguard? Do you enjoy working outdoors and being around water? If so, this job is for you.
The City of Kerrville is accepting applications for employment at the Olympic Pool this summer. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and be able to work regularly from late May through mid-August.
“There is no need to have a current certification prior to applying, because Ellis & Associates Lifeguard Training is provided to candidates through the Parks and Recreation Department,” said Rosa Ledesma, recreation manager. Training will be held in the spring.
“The lifeguards pay for their own training class; however, the city will reimburse this fee for those who complete employment through the summer and meet the eligibility criteria,” Ledesma said. “Once received, the lifeguard license is valid for one year. Training prerequisites include a 100-yard continuous swim, treading water without using arms for one minute, and a brick retrieval from 16 feet. Apply now as positions are limited and fill up quickly. It’s a great opportunity to meet new friends, learn valuable work skills, and make some summer cash.”
New this year, you are now able to apply online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/14/Employment. Click on the “Current Employment Opportunities” tab. Starting rate is $10 per hour for lifeguards.
Positions are also available for cashier and management. Experience is required for management positions.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
