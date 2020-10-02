Nursing home restrictions loosened

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 17 directed the Texas Health & Human Services Commission to expand visitation options for eligible nursing, assisted living and intermediate care facilities, home and community-based service providers, and inpatient hospice, effective Thursday, Sept. 24.
The HHSC’s updated emergency rules will allow a designated essential caregiver to provide supportive, hands-on care to facility patients who do not have COVID-19.
Nursing homes of all types have been in “lock-down” since March 15, 2020.
While Kerrville nursing and long-term care facility administrators are excited about allowing visitors to their patients, there will still be rules, and as one director said, “Just because the governor says so, doesn’t mean it’s going to happen immediately.”
Under the new rules, residents will be allowed to designate up to two “essential family caregivers” who must be provided necessary training to allow them to go safely inside the facility for a scheduled visit, including in the resident’s room, to help insure their loved one’s physical, social and emotional needs are being met.
“Designated caregivers” will not be required to maintain social distancing, according to the HHSC, but only one caregiver can be in a resident’s room at a time.
The resident or legal representative can designate a family member, friend or other individual.
Proper personal protective equipment must be used at all times.
And the caregiver must test negative for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days before the initial visit.
In-person or phone contacts with at least nine area nursing and assisted living facilities drew smiles and very positive responses, including, “We would love to have visitors for our residents! We’re probably as excited as they are!”
Most administrative officers said they are discussing this, to set up the right protocols and procedures, before opening their doors to visitors from outside.
So the answer is still “no” to their residents, for the time being.
But most of them have been getting calls from family members already, and their residents were asking about this even before the governor’s announcement on Sept. 17.
Albert Vasquez at Sterling House Brookdale on Leslie Drive said they are among the directors talking with staff members about how to open safely to visitors inside. They are following Brookdale’s family policy
But in the meantime, their building includes a porch, an “outside controlled environment” or sitting area, and they have rearranged it to provide a seating area for residents to talk with visitors one on one, with masks.
“We mix among ourselves but wear face masks outside their rooms. If a resident leaves and then returns, they must be quarantined in their apartment for several days. We’re in discussions, too. Maybe after Oct. 1 …” he said.
But that facility offers only assisted living, not skilled nursing as several other facilities here do. And providing safety procedures in facilities that provide skilled nursing care comes with another set of rules.
Where they can, some facilities such as River Point, and River Hills Health and Rehab, have been setting up “window visits” for residents with their visiting family members, one at a time.
The resident stays inside his or her room; and the visitor is outside the building just outside the window of the patient’s room.
Some have been visiting via smart phones and laptop computers or iPads. Or they can see and hear each other through the window.
The outside windows at one entrance of River Hills Health has color photos posted of some of their residents, with captions ranging from, “I love you!” and, “I’m okay,” to, “I miss being outside,” and, “I need more popcorn.”
And Director Luci Nicely at River Point said they have several residents with birthdays coming up soon who are hoping they can have family visitors.
The required negative COVID test within 14 days is creating some timing problems, getting all those family members notified and “in line” to come visit, she said.
But she’s excited for the possibilities. “It’s about time, but safety still concerns us.”
In the meantime, they are still delivering meals to each resident’s room and not dining together in their diningroom.
At Mountain Villa where all their residents are assisted-living only, they have been allowing half-hour visits of family members with residents, by ushering the visitors from the front door through the building and outside to the courtyard, all wearing masks. But visitors are not allowed in residents’ rooms. An administrator said if family comes from a long distance away, they are allowed to visit for a longer time.
Other HHSC rules say for general visitors who are not a designated essential caretaker, the updated rules will allow approved nursing facilities to have scheduled indoor visitation with the use of plexiglass safety barriers; and physical contact between residents and general visitors still is not permitted.
