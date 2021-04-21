After a heroic response to Winter Storm Uri and continued support on the ground for electric customers, Kerrville Public Utility Board management fast tracked an idea already in the works to honor its linemen on “National Lineman Appreciation Day” during a community celebration event Saturday.
“This is a community event that our staff has been discussing for quite some time, and National Lineman Appreciation Day was a perfect fit for it,” Allison Bueche, director of customer and community relations, said. “As a community-owned utility company, being a part of our community and sharing our story is important to us. The event is a great way to share a glimpse into the life of a lineman and the public power world.”
Families were invited to the KPUB campus to enjoy snow cones, hot dogs, demonstrations and even take a ride in one of the utility “bucket trucks.”
The atomosphere was festive and informative.
During an educational demonstration held multiple times during the day, parents and their children learned how electricity can travel and how to stay safe from electrocution.
“I didn’t know that if a live wire is touching a part of the fence far away from where I am, I could still get electrocuted if I touch it,” Angie Touchtone said. “That is something I will never forget.”
Touchtone, who attended with 4-year-old Corbin Padilla, said that even the toddler absorbed what he learned.
“He told me, ‘If I see a wire like that, I’m going to say something’,” Touchtone said. “I’m so glad they held this event. I don’t think our linemen really get to see how much they are appreciated.”
KPUB employees really seemed to enjoy the event and highlighting their work to the community.
“It was a great event for our friends and neighbors to get to see a little bit of what we do every day-especially the kids,” said KPUB General Foreman, Larry Lee. “It was also a time for people to see the faces of the line workers, who are out there keeping the lights on for our community every day.”
In all, an estimated 200 members of the community participated in the event, which was so successful that plans are in the works for the next one.
According to Bueche, KPUB has plans to host the event again during Public Power Week, Oct. 3-9.
“This was KPUB’s first-ever bucket truck ride event. Our team has been discussing doing this for some time now, and National Lineman Appreciation Day was a great time to kick it off,” said KPUB General Manager and CEO Mike Wittler.
“We had a great time for our first time hosting it and look forward to growing it in the future.”
Dubbed “Touch a Truck. Thank a Lineman,” Saturday’s event accomplished exactly what KPUB staff had hoped. It brought the community together with their utility company staff and showed appreciation to the lineman on their special day.
