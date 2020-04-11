Drive-throughs, mail slots in doors keep businesses going

Just as all our “people doctors” are doing their best to keep us and themselves well and working, area veterinarians are taking extra precautions to take care of our companion pets at home.
It isn’t just human needs being served in different ways now.
At the Kerrville Veterinary Clinic, Dr. David Cardwell, DVM, said since March 23, he and his four other vets and their team of technicians (still full staff) first changed services to asking pet owners to stay in their vehicles in the parking lot until called into the office one at a time.
That lasted until one family of three people came into the clinic with one dog, he said.
“We could not do social distancing like that. We don’t have that much room.”
Now they are asking people with appointments to call a certain phone number - a burner phone he said they got just for this purpose – from their vehicle to check in.
“The tech goes out to the car and talks to the owner; and gets the animal to bring it into the clinic. Dogs have to be on a leash; and cats must be in a carrier,” Cardwell said. “My biggest fear in doing it this way is that an animal could get loose. But we have stayed really busy.”
Cardwell said the required rabies vaccine is good for a year, in a pet. If there’s a slight delay in getting the dog or cat in for a shot, Cardwell said that’s not an emergency.
“It’s puppy shots that are essential and urgent. If they don’t get those shots by four months old to fight ‘parvo,’ they could get very ill and die,” he said.
He said he had to get the added burner phone to handle all the extra calls; and they visit with people in their vehicles or on the phone. It’s to keep the staff safe and their clients safe, too.
He said grooming appointments for pets are being handled the same way.
Pet owners need to call for an appointment first; and when they arrive at the clinic, a staffer comes out to get the pet, to take it into the grooming area.
He said they are charging their usual fees for the clinic services, not charging extra for curbside.
But they are trying to handle paper money or checks as little as possible. His staff will take a pet owner’s credit card number over the phone, or carry it (carefully) into the office to run it and return to the owner’s car with the card and a receipt.
And when in other spring-times they would have had pets to keep in their boarding facility, they have no customers now. Everybody cancelled their trips, he said.
That includes Cardwell, himself, who said he has plane tickets to see his grandchildren out of state, but now will not be taking that trip.
Other curbside, drive-throughs
At Grape Juice in the 600 block of Water Street, they went bigger and more eye-catching for the drivers going by; and painted an encouraging word and their availability for take-out and delivery in big colored words on their front windows, in addition to frequent email blasts to everyone they know.
“To order food, wine and beer pick-up, curbside, delivery, call or order online 830-792-9463, GrapeJuiceOnline.com,” it says.
Similar instructions are on many other businesses around town, including Pint & Plow where a canopy and table was placed in the parking lot for a server to take orders and deliver items to drivers.
And restaurants that already have drive-through lanes now are marked for no inside dining, but offering curbside and/or open drive-through service.
In some other business offices, social distancing has customers standing outside the outer doors that are built with “mail slots,” and using those door slots to talk with staff inside.
At the Kerrville ISD Tax Office in the 300 block of Earl Garrett, the staff is still working inside, but a box outside offers envelopes for residents to use to pay their school taxes; and put the envelopes through the slots into the office.
At least one E-cigarette “vaping” shop is doing business that way, too, talking to customers standing on the sidewalk. They verbally give their orders to the shop staff and get it passed through the same slot to them outside after they pay.
But not everything will fit through a mail slot, so remember the alternatives of Grub-Hub and Door Dash, and curb services for groceries and other items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.