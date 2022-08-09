City offers proposed 2023 budget

With a theme of “Building Momentum”, the City of Kerrville’s Fiscal Year 2023 Budget was filed with the city secretary on July 31, 2022 and presented to city council on Aug. 9. The new budget advances numerous Kerrville 2050 priorities while reducing the tax rate for maintenance and operations. The overall property tax rate is proposed to increase from $0.5093 to $0.5752 following citizen approval in May, 2022 of a $45-million bond to finance construction of a new Public Safety Facility.
Some of the major Kerrville 2050 initiatives proposed for FY2023 by their respective Key Priority Area are as follows:
Community & Neighborhood Character/Placemaking
· An update of the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, to include evaluation of potential overlay Zoning districts and further study of key select Strategic Catalyst Areas such as the medical district (Strategic Catalyst Area No. 2), Nimitz Lake (Strategic Catalyst Area No. 3) and the area around Schreiner University/Legion neighborhood (Strategic Catalyst Area No. 9).
· Revisions to various planning and development Codes and Ordinances (Right-of-Way Management, Floodplain Management, Night-Friendly Lighting, Tree Preservation, Sub-Standard Buildings, Minimum Property Maintenance Standards, etc.).
Downtown Revitalization
· Investment in Downtown utility and thoroughfare infrastructure, partially funded via statewide grants and the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.
· Continued implementation of the vision set forth by the Kerrville Urban Trail System for Clay Street South.
· Design and construction of the proposed Heart of the Hills Heritage Center.
· Continued efforts to attract a downtown hotel.
· Economic development evaluation/application for an extension of the Kerrville River Trail into the downtown area.
Economic Development
· Continued focus on regional retail recruitment.
· Supporting the Kerr Economic Development Corporation in local workforce development efforts, bringing high-quality primary jobs to the community, as well as retaining and expanding existing local employers.
Housing
· Partnering with the private sector to facilitate the continued expansion of workforce housing developments in the community.
Mobility/Transportation
· Implementation of the remaining 2019 bond funding for street reconstruction improvements.
· Continued enhancement to funding levels for annual street maintenance activity.
· Investment in sidewalks, pedestrian safety improvements, and other multi-modal transportation enhancements, especially through opportunities presented via statewide grant funding.
Parks, Open Space & the River Corridor
· Implementation of the city’s newly updated Parks and Recreation Master Plan and Singing Wind Park Master Plan.
· Investment in the community’s tourism economy via community event support, and quality of life assets that serve both the residents of the community as well as visitors.
· Encouraging additional public art installations and more consistent funding mechanisms for public art in the community.
Public Facilities & Services
· Continued emphasis on recruiting and retaining a high-quality city workforce.
· Building a high-performing city organization by empowering employees through a continued focus on training and leadership development.
· Progressing the community’s priority to invest in public safety operations and the facilities they operate via the design and construction of a new multi-departmental Public Safety Facility.
· Replacing and updating public safety equipment so those personnel can perform their essential duties safely, efficiently, and effectively.
· Initiating a master planning process and space needs assessment for all city operations.
Water, Wastewater & Drainage
· Funding evaluation for the implementation of the city’s newly updated Water/Wastewater Master Plan.
· Continued implementation of the city’s Long Range Water Supply Plan, with an emphasis on local conservation efforts during the drought.
· Continued construction of high-priority stormwater drainage projects via the 2019 bond funding allocated to address these efforts.
· Building resilience in the city’s utility network via investment in backup power generation systems, funded in part via statewide grants.
The FY2023 Budget is balanced for the General Fund and Water Fund. The complete proposed budget can be found on the city’s website at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/40945/FY2023-PROPOSED-BUDGET-Optimized. Citizens are encouraged to review the proposed budget and provide input during public hearings to be held Aug. 23 and Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
