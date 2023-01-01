Neighborhood Assistance Program helps citizens in need

The Neighborhood Assistance Program is hosted by the City of Kerrville’s Utility Billing Department as a way of providing financial support to citizens who need assistance paying water, wastewater and garbage bills.
Funds are donated by citizens upon payment of their City of Kerrville utility bills. The City of Kerrville passes these donations on to Christian Assistance Ministries to be distributed to local families in need of assistance.
You can make a difference.
If you would like to make a regular monthly donation to the Neighborhood Assistance Program, please contact the Utility Billing Department to have a regular contribution added to your water, wastewater and garbage bill. No gift is too small and every dollar helps!
For more information or to set up monthly contributions, call (830) 258-1504 or email utility.billing@kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.