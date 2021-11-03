Fifer named ‘Citizen of the Year’

The 99th “Annual Chamber Choice Awards Banquet” was held Oct. 28 at the Inn of the Hills Conference Center; and Clifton Fifer of Kerrville was named “Citizen of the Year.”
The theme this year was “Vintage Hollywood” and evening dress for the party included some “signature” costumes drawn from famous movies.
The main entrance of the conference center featured a red carpet and the walls outside the event hall were decorated with famous old-time movie posters.
Citizen of the Year
Carlina Villapando from the Kerrville Daily Times came to the podium at the climax of the evening to help announce the 2021 “Citizen of the Year” award recipient, saying this award has been given to an outstanding area citizen since it was first given in 1965.
She said it was renamed for the late publisher Bill Dozier in 2008.
Last year’s recipient Beth Palmer came forward to introduce the 2021 winner, calling this person “a true community treasure” who has lived in the Kerrville community for 40 years.
Palmer described the winner as “positive, kind, compassionate, a mentor to others, craftsman, musician and legend.” She called him faithful, trustworthy, noble and big-hearted, and “a man after God’s own heart.”
The surprise element was disappearing when she added he is a fourth-generation Texan, a lifetime Kerrville resident, a coach at Hal Peterson Middle School for 33 years, a featured storyteller at the George Bush Presidential Library, a history presenter for the Texas Legislature, and a board member at the new Heart of the Hills History Center.
When Palmer described Clifton Fifer as a promoter of local history who personally experienced the last days of segregation in Kerrville, who spoke at the recent dedication of the renovated Doyle Center, she didn’t have to introduce Fifer any further.
“He builds bridges from the past into the future, and closes the gaps of understanding between people,” Palmer said. And he got applause and shouts of “Way to go, Coach!” from the audience.
Fifer thanked the Chamber for this honor, giving what was probably the shortest speech of the night, and giving credit for many of his accomplishments to his fellow staff members at the Doyle Center and other organizations.
Other awards
Annually the Chamber and other organizations seek nominations for several awards including “Citizen of the Year” plus “Ambassador of the Year,” “Healthcare Industry Award,” the “Mary C. Williams Volunteer of the Year,” the “Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year Award,” the “Woman of the Year” award presented by the Kerr County Women’s Chamber, “Business Person of the Year,” and “Business of the Year.”
‘Ambassador of the Year’
This year’s winner of the “Ambassador of the Year” was introduced as being a Chamber Ambassador for 10 years, a person with a sense of humor and caring attitude who has consistently been a proud promoter of the Chamber and its activities.
On a more personal note, when the winner’s long interest in racing cars was also announced, the winner Mac Anderson and his friends all figured this out even before his name was announced.
Anderson told the audience that one of his greatest thrills, besides driving a race car, is being an ambassador, “and being one here, because it’s Kerrville.”
‘Healthcare Industry
Leadership Award’
Brian Bowers came to the podium to present the “Healthcare Industry Leadership Award” and cited the past almost two years of stressors and challenges under COVID, across the county’s population and resulting health care needs in the pandemic.
And the winner of the 2021 Healthcare Leadership Award was announced as Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Regional Medical Center, for his leadership and continuing efforts leading healthcare across the county and region.
Edmondson accepted this award, saying, “What an honor … God led us to Kerrville, for whatever reason.”
He said Peterson Health has had to be nimble and “change on a dime.” He added, “This is your community hospital and this is quite an honor. I’m accepting this on behalf of the staff and board of the hospital.”
‘Volunteer of the Year’
Mike and Karen Burkett from Kerr Konnect, the previous winners of the “Volunteer of the Year Award,” announced that this year’s winner has served Kerr County since 1971, making this year the 50th anniversary of this volunteer going out into the community to offer benefits and services to seniors including meals, “five days a week with a few holiday exceptions.”
The Burketts said this person’s work has allowed especially senior citizens to remain in their own homes as long as possible, and combats the two biggest problems they have – loneliness and hunger. They cited records showing 250 to 300 meals delivered per week or about 60,000-70,000 meals per year.
By then everyone attending knew the identity of the winner as Brenda Thompson, executive director of the Dietert Center and its Meals on Wheels program.
“We couldn’t do this without all the volunteers,” Thompson told the audience, “We have the benefit of fascinating friendships and it makes a big difference to the recipients. We’ll treasure this.”
She also introduced Bethany Miller, the Dietert Center’s director for the Meals on Wheels program.
‘Woman of the Year’
Karen Martin, president of the Kerr County Women’s Chamber, said when she received the packet for nominating this winner, it was probably the largest application she’s ever seen. Martin repeated some of the community activities attributed to this winner, and called Tammy Myers to the podium as the winner.
Myers said her work was all for the community, adding, “If we keep working, we can always create our home and businesses here as a better place to be.”
‘Business Person of the Year’
Steve Schulte stood in for the late Granger MacDonald, the previous winner, to announce the “Business Person of the Year,” saying this winner has strong community roots, after coming here only five years ago to found a craft beer and food business. But he also noted this winner runs a pig farm and the resulting foodstuff appears on his menus.
Winner Jeremy Walther was cited as founding the Urban Trail System in Kerrville; ‘Big Seed’ and the downtown Farmer’s Market.
Walther said his wife told him he had to wear long pants to the Chamber event, and be somewhat sober. And Walther wrote an original poem for this occasion, which he read aloud.
He said this award makes him think about Granger MacDonald, Joe Herring Sr., and James Avery, and all their sons, adding, “We honor the legacy of our fathers, but we go our own ways; and we learn from our sons. It’s an exchange - of money, values, spirit, quality and love – and our tools are forged through blood. We love loudly and honor the legacy of our fathers.”
‘Business of the Year’
Winners of the “Business of the Year Award” were a tie, given for their work during last February’s “Snow-mageddon.”
The City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department, and the board for Kerrville Public Utility Board were honored, with Phillip Stacy of the KPUB board asking at the microphone, “How many of you had lights go off? And how many of you had lights come back on?”
City of Kerrville’s Stuart Barron accepted this award for all Public Works employees, and said it was a city-wide effort to keep the water on during the ice storm.
Brian Bowers addressed attendees as outgoing Chairman of the Chamber Board, citing the Chamber Board’s accomplishments and goals to “strengthen, serve and promote.” And Allison Bueche was introduced as new incoming chairman.
They cited outgoing and new board members; and said the local Chamber will be 100 years old in 2022.
The major sponsor for this event was Comerica Bank; and other sponsorships were offered.
