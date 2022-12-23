KPUB earns award for excellence in financial reporting

The Kerrville Public Utility Board announced the utility has been awarded the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for its annual comprehensive financial report for the 2021 fiscal year.
This prestigious recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management. This year marks the 29th consecutive time KPUB has been honored with this remarkable achievement since initially receiving it for their 1993 fiscal year.
“KPUB’s entire finance department is committed to providing excellent financial management and transparent financial reporting,” said Amy Dozier, KPUB Director of Finance. “This is how we contribute to KPUB’s mission of providing reliable, high-quality utility service at the lowest responsible price.”
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that indicate the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving the goal.
Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
KPUB’s Finance Department includes Director of Finance Amy Dozier, Accounting Supervisor Jill Cook, Purchasing Agent Damon Richardson, Property Accounting Clerk Nikole Lee, and Accounts Payable Clerk Laura Robinson.
