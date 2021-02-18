KCSO details current road closures due to weather
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha has provided a list of road closures.

They are:

County:

Dowling Rd – Mountain Home

Hoot Owl Hollow – Mountain Home

Goat Creek Cutoff Rd

Bear Creek Rd

Byas Springs Rd

Cypress Creek Rd

City:

Loop 534, by Lowes

Spur 98, from Sheppard Rees To Junction Hwy

We will relay additional information from Kerr County Road & Bridge and TXDOT as it is available.

