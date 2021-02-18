KCSO details current road closures due to weather

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha has provided a list of road closures.
They are:
County:
Dowling Rd – Mountain Home
Hoot Owl Hollow – Mountain Home
Goat Creek Cutoff Rd
Bear Creek Rd
Byas Springs Rd
Cypress Creek Rd
City:
Loop 534, by Lowes
Spur 98, from Sheppard Rees To Junction Hwy
We will relay additional information from Kerr County Road & Bridge and TXDOT as it is available.
