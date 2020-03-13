Peterson Health to begin screening visitors of PRMC

Peterson Health officials have released the following statement regarding changes to visitors at Peterson Regional Medical Center:
"Due to Governor Abbott’s declaration of a statewide emergency to contain COVID-19 exposure, Peterson Health has implemented screening precautions for all visitors entering Peterson Regional Medical Center to ensure the safety of our patients and staff.
While at this time there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our immediate area, safety is our first priority. We appreciate your understanding while we make every effort to minimize the threat of any infectious disease to our patients and caregivers. Please visit www.petersonhealth.com for the latest updates.
In order to minimize the risk of any potential spreading of COVID-19 in our community, Peterson Health is requesting community collaboration by helping us limit the number of visitors to the hospital."
