Only 3 days remain to report winter storm damages

There are just 3 days remaining before the deadline this Sunday, March 21 , to report any damages sustained during the historic, extreme winter storm last month, and all Kerr County property owners are being asked to take just a few minutes to complete the survey
“We thank those who have filed their reports and we ask everyone else to please get it done by the end of this weekend,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Since Monday, 43 additional property owners have completed the task, bringing Kerr County’s tally to 458 reports of local properties damaged during the rare ice and snowstorm that lasted for more than a week and wreaked havoc on water and power systems.
“That’s a good start, but we were hoping more of our Kerr County residents can take care of this easy task,” Thomas said. “Many homeowners have already completed their repair jobs and some may have suffered such little loss that they don’t think it is important to take this step. Believe me, it is important for all property owners to do this.”
To report winter storm damages:
• Visit online: https://arcg.is/uOrOb
• Or telephone toll-free, 1-844-844-3089
Kerr County and 31 other Texas counties were submitted by Gov. Greg Abbott to FEMA, asking the federal agency to declare those areas eligible for “Individual Assistance.”
FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program (IHP) provides money and direct services to individuals and households who need the most help with necessary expenses and who are left with serious needs in the wake of a disaster.
“We need many more local property owners to report their storm-related issues – and as soon as possible – because the survey results will be turned over after this Sunday’s deadline to FEMA for review. Quantity matters. The more people who complete the survey the better our chances that FEMA will declare Kerr County eligible for Individual Assistance and local residents will be able to receive aid,” Thomas added.
“We believe that the results of property owners’ surveys and the one that the county itself will submit will give FEMA, as well as the Texas Division of Emergency Management, a good view of just how severe Kerr County was affected by that storm,” Thomas said.
As of 3 p.m. today, Thursday, March 18, the 458 property owner surveys submitted include this break down of degree of damages suffered:
• 0 Totally Destroyed
• 131 Major Damage
• 105 Minor Damage
• 41 Affected, and,
• 131 Minimal Impact.
“If you don’t want to do the survey for yourself, then I ask you to please think of your less fortunate neighbors in this county who may not be able to afford repairs or recovery and really need a hand with getting back to normal,” Thomas said. “Think of those folks and do because it is the neighborly thing to do.”
USDA Resources Available for Storm Damage Sufferers
Thomas again reiterated that local property owners affected by the February storm may be able to turn to some United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) programs for help in their lengthy recovery process.
• Individual homeowners who earn very low income, may apply for USDA Single Family Housing Repair Loans and Grants. Texas is participating in a pilot program that increases the program limits to $10,000 for grants and $40,000 for loans -- offering a combined total of $50,000 in assistance, in addition to other changes, Thomas noted. The grants are restricted to eligible applicants who are 62 years or older. For more information, visit: https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-repair-loans-grants.
• For farmers and ranchers, information on USDA assistance programs is available by visiting: https://www.farmers.gov/connect/blog/disaster-planning-and-assistance/usda-offers-disaster-assistance-producers-facing.
• For public infrastructure, the USDA offers an “Emergency Community Water Assistance Grant” to help eligible rural communities of 10,000 residents or fewer make repairs to their community water system that suffered a significant decline in water quality or quantity due to the storm event. For more information, visit: Emergency Community Water Assistance Grants | Rural Development (usda.gov). Additionally, the USDA coordinates across its rural development portfolio to work with existing borrowers who have suffered damage from the storm in order to help their recovery and, where applicable, potentially restructure their existing debt.
• For community facilities, USDA offers a direct loan and grant program to supply funds to the long-term recovery from the winter storm. The program can support a variety of projects for essential facilities that may have been damaged by the disaster or to better handle future emergency situations. Examples include equipment, such as generators, vehicles, replace/repair damages, and more. For more on this USDA resource, visit: Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program | Rural Development (usda.gov).
