City streets division honored with TXAPA award

The City of Kerrville’s streets division has been recognized with an award from the Texas Asphalt Pavement Association for paving Rawson Street. TXAPA recognizes quality-built asphalt pavements and honors excellence in production, placement, and quality assurance through its awards program.
This is the second consecutive year the city’s streets division has been recognized with this top honor for the City Street category. Last year, the division received this award for paving done on 3rd Street.
In 2015 the Kerrville City Council adopted a Pavement Management Plan (PMP) to address the maintenance of 321 lane miles in the City of Kerrville.
From 2016 to 2022, city council approved approximately $11 million of funding, with maintenance occurring on 242 lane miles.
In 2019, a streets bond was approved, funding approximately $7 million of major reconstruction, which was conducted in two phases:
• Phase A - Guadalupe Street, Francisco Lemos, Newton Street, Plaza Drive, Stephanie Drive, and Water Street;
• Phase B – Barnett Street, Cottage Street, Hillside Drive, McFarland Street, Remschel Street, W. Barnett Street, and Wallace Street.
This year, in addition to routine maintenance, the streets division has overlaid approximately three lane miles and is on pace to reach its highest season total of just over seven lane miles. The paving season usually commences in March and lasts until October, due to weather factors.
“We have a great streets division that is resilient to the many challenges our operations face,” Assistant Director of Public Works David Barrera said. “Recent recognitions along with the community’s support indicate our staff conducts itself in a professional manner while delivering a great product for the community. Staff is very appreciative of the city’s leadership that provides direction, resources, and continuous support.”
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
