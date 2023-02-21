Local agencies participate in ‘Mass Casualty Attack Response Workshop’

Nearly 100 personnel from Kerr County emergency agencies – ranging from such areas as law enforcement, fire suppression, emergency medical and mental health, to public information, school districts, charitable organizations and more – were on hand Wednesday, Feb. 8, to participate in a mass casualty workshop.
Some 90 leaders and employees took part in the event in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall of the Hill Country Youth Event Center. They joined to work through a hypothetical mass shooting attack at a local school and then brainstormed collectively to identify the steps of proper response and how those steps could be strengthened.
“I was very pleased with the level of participation and this scenario,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “We were able to join together, benefit from the experience of some guest speakers who have dealt with real-life emergencies of this nature, and identify chinks in our armor that we can hammer out and reinforce in advance should a situation like this happen in our community.”
Serving as the facilitator of the event was Brandon Gentry, a strategic planner with the Texas Department of Public Safety Office of Homeland Security. Guest speaker in the morning was Special Agent Aaron Arizmendi of the DPS Criminal Investigations Division, who was involved in the investigation of the 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting in which 10 people died and 14 people were injured. The afternoon guest speaker was Eric Epley, executive director/CEO the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC), which engineered and now maintains the regional trauma and emergency healthcare system for Kerr County and the 21 other counties comprising Trauma Service Area “P.”
The Kerr County Mass Casualty Attack Response Workshop also included breakout group discussions focusing on the flow of coordinated information, the immediate and lasting response of law enforcement, fire departments, and paramedics, and how a similar incident would impact local healthcare providers and patient load balancing.
“We’re here because we want to do better. We’re here because we want to make a difference,” Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney told participants, while applauding the various agencies’ efforts to work collaboratively.
“There are a lot of moving parts involved in responding, containing and investigating a horrible situation like a school shooting,” Thomas said. “All our agencies have done a great job of working on individual plans so that we would have protocols in place in the event of such a disaster. Now, it’s time for us to come together and put a plan in place collectively.”
“Our response to an incident will be defined by our planning and practicing our emergency plans,” Thomas said, adding that this week’s effort was just one of several planned training sessions and exercises.
Personnel from these agencies were registered for the event: Kerrville Police Department, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Kerrville Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, City of Kerrville, Kerr County Emergency Management, Kerr County Public Relations, Ingram ISD and Ingram ISD Police Department, Texas Office of Homeland Security, Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, Kerrville ISD, Peterson Health, Hunt Volunteer Fire Department, Hunt ISD, Starkey Elementary, Kerr Emergency 9-1-1 Network, Center Point ISD and Center Point ISD Police Department, STRAC, Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, DHS CISA, Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, Schreiner University, Nimitz Elementary, City of Ingram, Ingram Police Department, Kerrville ISD Head Start/Early Childhood, Texas Department of State Health Services, American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Texas Division of Emergency Management, M&M Running Star Ranch LLC, Texas DPS ICT, Peterson Regional Medical Center, Hill Country MHDD, Kerr County constables, and others.
