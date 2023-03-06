Three Hill Country arts organizations come together Sunday, March 12 for Volunteer Day, an event designed to recruit new and returning volunteers for the local arts community.
Susan Burns, house manager of the Cailloux Theater at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, said she noticed a marked decline in number of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. She came up with the idea of an event to attract volunteers that could serve at the Cailloux, the Arcadia Live and the Hill Country Arts Foundation.
“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, then reached out to (Arcadia Live Executive Director) Stacie Leporati and (Hill Country Arts Foundation Executive Director) Sarah Derousseau,” Burns said. “They were eager to participate and it was great to see them embracing the opportunity.”
She added that Kerrville’s art scene is flourishing and volunteers are always needed.
“We’re lucky to live in a place that has so many art venues in a small area, and this is a way someone can see all of the shows,” said Burns.
On Volunteer Day, all three locations will host open houses with tours, beverages, and food. Attendees will be able to pick up a “passport” at the first location they visit and if they have it stamped at all three locations, can be entered to win a grand prize of opening night dinner tickets to a Playhouse 2000 show.
Tours will take place at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. at each location, so it’s possible to take a tour at all three venues. There will also be volunteer sign-up opportunities at each locale, Burns said.
At the Cailloux, the main need for volunteers is ushering, she noted.
“Ushers arrive an hour before the performance and they’ll take tickets or help people find seats or hand out playbills, and they get to see the show for free,” she said.
Derousseau told the Community Journal that the Hill Country Arts Foundation is particularly in need of ushers, concessions volunteers and gift shop assistance. There are also volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.
“In the gallery, we need sitters,” she said. “We are also the home of the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair and the Stonehenge Celtic Festival and Highland Games as well as other events and we need a huge number of volunteers for those.”
Leporati said the Arcadia also needs volunteers to helm many of its activities.
“(We use) volunteers to run all of our events the night of,” she said. “Specific roles of volunteers range from ticketing, box office assistant, ushering and just being a friendly face to show new patrons around.”
Leporati said the event’s main goal is to open doors and provide some free live entertainment while giving tours to introduce potential volunteers to Kerrville’s arts culture.
“We want to educate potential volunteers on the history of the theater and passion we have for providing live entertainment, in hopes they will want to be a part of our history,” she said.
