KMM breaks ground on 40K SF facility

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, a Tier 1 Aerospace Supplier, hosted a “Ceremonial Signing & Facility Commencement,” where local and state leadership autographed a steel beam to be installed in their new advanced manufacturing facility at the city’s Airport Commerce Park.
The ceremony served as the start of refurbishing an existing 40,000-square-foot building as their new home for Texas operations, with a capital investment of $8 million, and reporting on the creation of 70 new aerospace jobs since their arrival in December.
KMM-Kerrville is currently building wire harness assemblies for 31 Boeing jetliners per month, with plans of ramping up to 52 per month in the next two years, according to KMM President of Operations Erika Bauer.
“Our expansion into Texas helped KMM fuel our growth, not just for the Kerrville facility, but for our family of companies in North Dakota. The excellent workforce, close proximity to customers and exceptional support from various organizations and government agencies has made the Texas Hill Country the ideal second home for KMM,” Bauer said.
In addition to the work at the Texas facility, a KMM Kerrville team will expand to launch an on-aircraft work unit which will be traveling to San Antonio for work on a non-disclosable military platform as well. Kerrville is less than an hour from both the international and military airports in San Antonio.
KMM Kerrville plans to be at 400 jobs in the next 20 years.
The Office of the Governor’s Economic Development division and the Kerr Economic Development Corporation worked with Killdeer in 2020 during the recruitment process and was the recipient of the Texas Enterprise Fund.
The company, the first of its kind in Kerr County at the time, is expected to generate more than $80 million in economic activity and more than $32 million in value added to the community in the next 20 years. In addition to the 400 direct jobs, KMM will generate 68 indirect and 92 induced jobs. They’re also expected to generate approximately $3.76 million in total sales tax revenue and $1.5 million in city and county tax revenues.
“We already see the economic impact KMM is having not only in our community, but in this region. In addition to the jobs they’ve created, there’s local suppliers, vendors and small shops doing business with KMM,” said KEDC Executive Director Gilberto Salinas. “It’s creating an entire aerospace ecosystem, which we expect to continue growing and becoming more intricate in the next five to 10 years.”
Since the recruitment of KMM, several other aerospace and aviation companies have moved into the Kerrville Airport Commerce including Gulf Avionics, RBR Aviation, APS Supply Southwest and Rice Helicopter, which in all will create about 150 jobs and generate more than $10 million in capital investment.
About the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing was founded in 1987 by Don Hedger and operates three locations in North Dakota, including its headquarters, and one in Texas.
The Tier 1 supplier is a leading manufacturer of electronic components for the military and aerospace industries with such clients as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and the Department of Defense.
For more information, visit kmmnorthdakota.com.
About Kerr Economic Development Corporation
The Kerr Economic Development Corporation is an economic and business league located in the heart of Hill Country, a part of the San Antonio-Austin business corridor.
The KEDC implements strategies for business and corporate growth in an array of sectors which are tied to the 2050 “Your Voice-Your City” comprehensive plan.
The focus of the organization is to foster the community’s growth through corporate recruitment, workforce development and maintaining the cultural vibrancy of the Texas Hill Country.
For more information, visit kerredc.com.
