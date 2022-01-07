Spirit of the season

ed doyle, of A-1Transmission presents the keys to a 2011 Ford Escape to Natasha “Tasha” Garcia, the single mother of three young children, Lincoln, 4; Juliana, 6; and Joshua, 7, after selecting the Garcias to be the recipient following an essay contest. Doyle gifted the vehicle to the family as part of on ongoing effort to give back to the community.

Photos by Bonnie Arnold