Spirit of the season

Owner Charles E. “Eddy” Doyle at A-1 Transmission west of Kerrville has given away yet another repaired auto to a worthy recipient, a years-long Christmas project by Doyle and his wife, Mary.
“We’ve been blessed by the community, and we’ve been providing premium auto service for going on 44 years,” Doyle said. “We like to give back to the community and we have a lot of great customers.”
Doyle said most years he has a customer or two who decides they don’t want to pay to repair an older car, and is willing to give it up to him while they get a new one.
“I check them out to see if I can afford to pay for the parts and repairs, and have my guys do the work on them. And then if I can, I give one away. The last time we did that was in 2016.”
He said he puts a notice out on social media, and asks for one-page essays from worthy recipients around the area.
“We did that about two months ago in October. Then two or three of us read all the entries separately. And from those we make a final decision.”
Doyle said this year he got about 18 essays they considered.
And the vehicle he was offering this time was a 2011 dark grey Ford Escape.
“We got the car from a customer who was ready to get a new one anyway.”
The winning essay was submitted by Natasha “Tasha” Garcia, the single mother of three young children, Lincoln, 4; Juliana, 6; and Joshua, 7.
Garcia said a good friend of hers saw Doyle’s flyer on Facebook, and told her about it.
“I filled out the essay at work on the last day it was due. It was just in the nick of time, and it’s such a blessing,” Garcia said as Doyle presented her with the keys last week, and volunteered to follow her to the Ingram Courthouse Annex to get the car transferred into her name.
“I’ve been without a vehicle of my own since the pandemic started,” she said.
Winner’s essay
Garcia submitted the following type-written essay to the A-1 Transmission car giveaway.
“To whom it may concern,
“Hello, my name is Natasha Garcia. I am a 31-year-old single mother of 3 children, ages 4, 6 and 7. I work full time at Stipes and currently rely on my sick mother to pick me up for work and from work, as we’re sharing one truck. It has been a very difficult year as my kids’ father decided to leave us and take our only means of transportation. I have had no help from him or any other family.
“I struggle every day to get my kids to school, my youngest to a babysitter, myself to work, to the grocery store, to Dr.’s appointments and to any other places I need to go. Being a single mom, it is extremely hard to save money to afford a working vehicle. My children always ask me when we are getting a car or if Santa can bring mommy a car for Christmas.
“I have a little boy who is being tested for autism and who also has an emotional disability. He has appointments in San Antonio that are very hard to get to even when planning ahead of time. I have had to miss many of his appointments due to not having a reliable form of transportation.
“This has been an ongoing struggle for the last year, and after getting myself together after a horrible divorce. I’m still feeling a set back because I have to earn to get necessary needs and errands done accordingly. This car would help me so much as I try to get back up on my own two feet, especially for my children.
“I know if I were chosen to get this vehicle you are so kind to be giving away, Santa would be granting my babies wishes they wrote to him in their letters asking for mommy to get a car from him at his shop. My last vehicle was left in another state due to my ex-husband who did not allow me to go back and get it. I had to leave all my children’s toys, clothes, carseats and transportation in Arkansas and come back in his small truck with just my kids and a few clothes I could grab.
“We have come such a long way from a year ago. And we still have a way to go, but I will continue to work hard and do anything to give my little ones everything they deserve. And I really believe they deserve to be able to have what most people take for granted, which is transportation.
“I am a woman of faith and I do truly believe that people like you are angels and that nothing is by accident. Even if I am not chosen I am still so glad there are people like you who are blessed and want to bless others. Again this would be the absolute Christmas present and help us resolve so many issues for a mother trying to give her kids the best she can. I would love to be chosen for this beautiful gift despite a world that looks ugly to most people. Thank you for showing there are still very good people out there.”
After Doyle provided the keys and presented the vehicle, Garcia and her excited children spent time checking out their new vehicle, before heading to the tax office to transfer the title, which Doyle also paid for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.