City Council, Lennar break ground on new community

Kerrville city council members joined representatives from Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, on Friday, Nov. 5 to break ground on a new workforce housing development situated on approximately 34 acres along Olympic Drive and Loop 534 in northeast Kerrville.
Through a public/private partnership with the city, Lennar is planning to build approximately 130 single-family homes priced for moderate-income families in the new “Ridgeland” neighborhood, which is located close to the Kerrville Independent School District’s Tom Daniel’s Elementary, Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School campuses.
The City of Kerrville deeded the 34 acres to Lennar earlier this year with the agreement that Lennar would begin construction on a mix of single-story and two-story homes within the next 12-24 months. Lennar is responsible for all other hard development costs. Home prices are expected to range in the low to mid-$200,000’s for approximately 1,034 to 1,874 square feet. It is anticipated that some residents may start being able to move in as soon as the spring of 2023.
“We love the spirit of Kerrville and are excited to join the community,” said Clifton Karam, Lennar Vice President of Land Aquisitions. “We’re excited to finally be building in Kerville and help address workforce housing objectives with high quality yet affordable homes.”
When completed, the development is expected to add approximately $25 million in value to the community’s property tax base. The local economy will also see a boost from increases in sales revenues resulting from new residents spending their money in Kerrville.
More importantly, the City of Kerrville’s partnership with Lennar helps bring to fruition one of the major goals of the citizen-led Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which identified adding workforce housing as a primary need in the community for future economic health, while still maintaining the quality of life that the hill country is known for.
“One of my main goals as mayor has been getting more workforce housing, and that need is prominent in the Kerrville 2050 plan,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “The homes to be built here by Lennar are a big step in meeting that need. This project aligns perfectly with the city’s need for strategic, quality growth, and with the community’s goals of achieving balanced economic development while still maintaining our small-town charm.”
