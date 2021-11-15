City Council, Lennar break ground on new community

celebrating the Nov. 5 Lennar Homes construction site groundbreaking are, from left, Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe, City Councilmembers Judy Eychner and Kim Clarkson, Mayor Bill Blackburn, Lennar Vice-President of Land Acquisitions Clifton Karam, City Councilmembers Roman Garcia and Brenda Hughes, and Lennar Land Development Manager Josh Scates.