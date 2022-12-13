Michael Martin Murphy concert rescheduled to Dec. 20, tickets available

A winter-time virus claimed the voice of cowboy troubadour Michael Martin Murphey late last week, and caused the postponement of the “Cowboy Christmas” concert that had been scheduled for the Cailloux Theater last Saturday.
The show has now been re-scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20, one of very few open days on Murphey’s “Cowboy Christmas” tour.
“His doctors tested for everything, and we know it’s wasn’t COVID, it’s wasn’t RSV, it’s wasn’t the Flu – it was a virus that specifically affected his voice.
“The docs said he should be fine in three or four days, but for now he simply can’t perform,” said Murphey’s manager, James Hodgin.
All outstanding tickets for the December 10 concert will be honored on Dec. 20. Anyone with concerns or problems should contact the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393 or e-mail BoxOffice@CaillouxTheater.com.
Because some original ticket holders could not arrange to attend on the new date, a few tickets for the nearly sold-out event have been placed back on sale. Good seats are available in most sections, priced from $25 to $50.
Tickets for this show, as well as gift certificates in any denomination, can be purchased at the Cailloux Box Office, either in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by phone at (830) 896-9393. All are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where modest convenience fees will apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.