H-E-B adapts store hours and operations to meet customer needs

As local shoppers are greeted with empty shelves at local grocery stores, H-E-B has just announced a change to their hours of operation in an attempt to keep up with demand.
The following press release was just received from H-E-B officials:
"To better serve our customers and increase product availability, all H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B Pharmacies will close tonight at 8 p.m. Beginning Sunday, March 15, all stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. until further notice. This also includes Joe V’s and Mi Tienda locations.
While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.
As we adapt to serve our communities, our customers will also see reduced services in our delis, bakeries and floral departments. These temporary changes in the way we run our stores will allow us to get customers the products they need. Customers will not be charged for cancelled orders due to department closures.
We will return to our regular hours and full services as soon as we can.
Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary. We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily. We are in this as a community and it’s important to keep calm. Together, we can do our part to #SlowtheSpreadTexas."
Restaurant operations
To serve you better, we have made the decision to temporarily close our restaurants so our Partners can assist customers in stores. H-E-B stores remain open but all True Texas BBQ, Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing and The Roastery Meyerland location will be closed until further notice. Temporarily closing our restaurants will allow us to continue to focus on serving our customers and replenish products to H-E-B stores. We’ll reopen our restaurants as soon as we’re able.
In-store operations
As we adapt to serve our customers, our communities need to adapt to temporary changes in the way we run our stores. To provide the best service, customers may see changes and limited services in our bakery, deli and floral departments, as well as our Showtime and Cooking Connection stations. Partners dedicated to these areas will temporarily support our customer experience in store as well as H-E-B Curbside pickup and Home Delivery operations.
