The Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga., announced the decision to postpone all NCAA Division III sports for the Fall 2020 semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The discussions included a review of the NCAA Core Principles of Resocialization of Collegiate Sport and concluded that conference teams would not engage in competition at the start of the fall season.
The SCAC Presidents Council is comprised of the presidents of Schreiner University, Centenary College (Louisiana), Austin College, Colorado College, University of Dallas, Southwestern University, University of St. Thomas, Texas Lutheran University and Trinity University.
The SCAC Presidents unanimously made this decision in response to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The safety and wellbeing of the student-athletes and the Schreiner Community is the priority of Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, who supported this decision.
"Not unlike the decision we had to make this past spring, today's decision was difficult and not taken lightly," said SCAC Commissioner Dwayne Hanberry, in a statement released by the conference. "At the very least, it is extremely frustrating to find ourselves seemingly right back where we were in March."
The decision came after several Division III schools and other conferences of the NCAA announced they would not be fielding teams this fall.
Fall sports affected by this decision at Schreiner University include: Soccer, Cross Country and Volleyball. This will also apply to sports such as Golf and Tennis that use the fall for non-traditional activities.
The non-NCAA programs (Wrestling, Shotgun, Rifle, Bass Fishing, Cycling and Equestrian) are not affected by this decision at this time.
Schreiner University will make individual decisions regarding those programs using the guidelines of each sports’ governing body with an emphasis on outside competition in the semester that their national championship is decided.
“Schreiner University is committed to providing an athletic experience this fall for our athletes through practice and intra-squad competition, and we hope to provide an intercollegiate competitive athletic experience for our fall athletes and all our student-athletes as soon as the circumstances allow,” said Bill Raleigh, Schreiner University athletic director.
“We all feel for the student-athletes, especially our seniors, who are being impacted by this decision,” Raleigh went on to say. “Under the present conditions, we support the decision, but we will be ready to return to a full intercollegiate athletic competition as soon as circumstances allow.”
Decisions related to SCAC winter and spring sport competition will be made at a later date.
