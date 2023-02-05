County updates on needed capital projects

With almost three months now passed, county leaders are looking at ways to address the capital projects that were included in the two proposals that were defeated in the Nov. 8, 2022 bond elections.
“We have to lick our wounds and move forward, and figure out what we can do with existing funds. We’ve got a number of issues that we need to deal with, if we can,” said County Judge Rob Kelly. He said he will be working with the county’s consultant Peter Lewis to determine a plan of how to move forward on needed improvements to present to the commissioners in the near future.
One major issue that Kelly identified was the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“We had a meeting yesterday with emergency management coordinators from the different entities to discuss how we are going to centralize command in a disaster with the youth event center in the condition it is currently in,” Kelly said.
The youth event center is the “epicenter” of all of the emergency management scenarios in the county.
“We can’t bring pallets of bottled water and other supplies into that arena and place them on the floor,” Kelly said. “We have to wear boots ourselves to just walk around in there.”
The indoor arena issues include a leaking roof and a dirt floor that has been contaminated by years of animal waste from stock shows held in the arena.
Kelly said the county leaders were going to have to decide soon “what they can do and what they can’t” in addressing needed capital expenditures for the projects identified in the bond proposals that failed.
Another major issue is the relocation of the West Kerr Annex temporarily to the old elementary campus of the Ingram school district. The Ingram ISD has committed to only housing the annex for a limited time because they plan to eventually put the property up for sale.
“We are sitting on a time bomb. We only have two, or maybe at the most three years. When that time is up, we have no place to move to,” Kelly said.
Another issue that will have to be addressed soon is the expansion of the six-person jury room for County Court at Law to a larger twelve-person jury room that was an unfunded mandate of the Texas Legislature in 2021. For now when the CCAL has a trial scheduled they are moving upstairs to one of the two district courtrooms with the larger jury rooms, but Kelly pointed out that is only a temporary solution because both the 216th and 198th district courts and the other associated courts that use those courtrooms like CPS cases sometimes require both courtrooms for their uses.
“Moving the tax office to the property we purchased on Earl Garrett will be very expensive,” Kelly said.
Relocating the tax office was also part of the capital improvements included in Proposition A that failed last November. Moving the office will free up the space necessary to expand the current County Court at Law jury room to satisfy the state’s mandate.
Kelly said the tax anticipation bonds that the county sold to purchase the property on Spur 100 where the new animal control facility approved in the bond issue will be paid off soon. The tax anticipation bonds also purchased property adjacent to Ingram Tom Moore High School where the West Kerr Annex was to be built and the former church property on Earl Garrett where the tax office was to be relocated and the two story building where the Regional Public Defender’s Office is located now.
The county leaders will soon have to look for other sources of revenue to address the capital improvements that are necessary in the near future.
“We will have the old animal control facility property to sell once the new facility is completed,” Kelly said. He also said the county property on McFarland Street which now houses the county’s maintenance department could potentially be sold, but the maintenance department will have to be relocated. The failed bond proposal also included funds to move the department to the Spur 100 property.
“The property on McFarland Street is very valuable property,” Kelly added.
Kelly said the county leaders will now have to move forward and figure out what can be done with existing funds or potential funds from selling the two properties, but he did not think the county would be moving forward with another bond issue anytime soon.
One other issue that is on the drawing board is moving the county treasurer’s office from its existing location in the downstairs of the courthouse annex into the office area in the downstairs annex now occupied by the county’s environmental health department.
The environmental health department occupies space that once also included animal control officers who temporarily have relocated their offices to the current animal control facility pending the completion of the new facility. It also includes several offices and a sizeable conference room that could be opened for general courthouse use, Kelly said.
“We are also considering using the space upstairs in the older part of the courthouse that is now occupied by the county law library as an additional jury room,” Kelly said.
The law library is used rarely now that everything is available online to attorneys or others who seek the information. Discussion earlier included moving the law library to the new county history museum when it is completed.
“We’re going to be playing musical chairs at the courthouse now as we shuffle things to address these issues,” Kelly said.
