There’s no place like home

The dedication of the fourth home in the Maud Jennings Subdivision of Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, sponsored by Charlene Spaulding through the Spaulding Trust in honor of her late husband Lee Spaulding, will be dedicated on Saturday for Ernest and Eva Bazan and their family. The home is the 122nd home built by Habitat since the affiliate began in 1989.
“Lee Spaulding believed in sweat equity, so I am honoring his memory by providing funding for these homes,” Charlene Spaulding said. Lee was a U.S. Marine Corps pilot who served for 10 years, a part of it during the Korean War. He was a carrier-qualified pilot which means he could land and take off from an aircraft carrier on the ocean.
“After he retired from military service, he went to work as a pilot for Pan American Airways, known as Pan Am in those days. He flew 727s, 737s and 747s for the next 28 years under Pan Am until they went bankrupt in 1991,” Charlene added.
In July 1983 the couple moved to Kerrville. Charlene went to work for the Kerrville Independent School District in 1988 as a business education teacher at Tivy High School. After retiring from Pan Am, Lee went into the real estate investment business in Kerrville and remodeled a total of 28 “trashed houses,” according to Charlene.
“Lee provided suitable homes, priced for those in need. That was always is joy to do for this community,” she added.
The homes built by the Spaulding Trust will bear a plaque on the outside provided by the trust denoting the home was sponsored by the trust in memory of Lee Spaulding.
“I am very happy to know that the Bazan family will receive the new home. Those children will be well cared for and will be kept together because that’s very important,” Charlene said.
The importance of a safe, happy and secure family unit is one of the most vital parts of raising children in today’s world. Ernest and Eva Bazan have stepped up in a time of need to provide a loving home for four children whose parents were no longer able to take care of them. Siblings Xylina, age nine; John, age eight; Audrey, age seven; and Ashton, age four, have been adopted by the Bazans who have been married 34 years and have seven grown children between them and now 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“In 2015 Child Protective Services asked us if we could take the three oldest children. We kept them for about 18 months and then there was a family reunification, but it did not work out,” explained Eva Bazan.
CPS once again got involved and so Ernest and Eva offered to help the parents, but they would not accept help and went on to get into legal trouble again.
“So, we took them back and also the fourth child that had been added to the family in the interim,” Eva added.
Both Ernest and Eva are disabled and receive financial help for the children, but she babysits and watches some of their grandchildren and he does yardwork when he finds someone who needs help.
They found out about the Habitat for Humanity program several years ago after one of Ernest’s sons qualified for a home.
“We applied three times before we were selected,” Eva said. “I was shocked when they told me that we were chosen. I was overwhelmed. Thank God we are finally getting a place to call home.” They will be first-time homeowners after 34 years of marriage.
“We began construction on our home in September 2022 and this weekend it becomes a reality,” Ernest said.
Each homeowner is required to do 350 hours of sweat equity to qualify for a home, but the Bazans have far exceeded that number, working not only on their home, but also on the homes of others in the subdivision which have been under construction this year.
The four-bedroom and two-bath home also has a big back yard for the children to have an area to play.
The children attend Tom Daniels Elementary School already so they will not have to relocate them to another school this fall.
“We are providing a stable family environment and lots of love to these children, plus a stable educational and church environment. We attend Calvary Temple Church. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped us in this dream to own our own home,” Eva added.
Prior to the Saturday house blessing, Thursday (tomorrow) at 10 a.m., Habitat will celebrate the dedication of another new home, also in the Maud Jennings Subdivision, for Tameka White, and her two daughters, Destiny and Rae. That home was sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation, Perry and Ruby Stevens Charitable Foundation and the family of the late Glenn McGinnis who was a volunteer and longtime member of the affiliate’s board of directors and after whom the street is named.
The fifth and last home begun in this building year, sponsored by Schreiner University with help from the First Presbyterian Church, in honor of the 100th Anniversary celebration of the founding of the university, will be completed when the building year resumes in September, according to Habitat for Humanity executive director Mary Campana.
Campana said with the Maud Jennings Subdivision now almost built out that Habitat plans to use the remaining unbuildable portion of the property to build a park with benches, tables, a play area for the children and a walking path for the residents of the subdivision.
In addition to providing financial support for the four homes built by the local Habitat affiliate, the Spaulding Trust contributed $100,000 to the Kerrville Public School Foundation last year through their matching fund and will do so again next year, according to Charlene Spaulding.
The trust also recently funded ViewSonic 55-inch smart boards for teachers in classrooms in KISD.
“The new junior high school was provided the ViewSonic smart boards in their construction contract, so my niece, Debbie Spaulding and I decided that the Spaulding Trust would commit to provide a smart board to every classroom on all the other campuses in KISD, which we did. Dr. Foust, the previous superintendent, got all that into operation by the start of school in August of last year,” Spaulding added.
The public is invited to attend each of the Habitat house dedication and blessings this week and share the joy with these two families as they receive the keys to their new homes. The Maud Jennings Subdivision is located at the intersection of Meadowview and Legion.
