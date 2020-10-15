‘Honoring Coach Charlie Dobbs’

Former Kerrville ISD Coach Charlie Hobbs retired more than 25 years ago, but the impact he made on his former students and athletes over this 30-year career at Hal Peterson Middle School and Tivy High School still remains, so much so that a petition has been created asking KISD officials to name the field house at Antler Stadium after the man that many say shaped the course of their lives through his dedication, love and discipline.
Former Philadelphia Eagle and Tivy High School graduate John Teltschik was one of Dobbs’ students and is the driver behind the campaign to add Dobbs’ name to the field house.
“I was sitting at a Tivy game about four years ago and the idea just came to me,” Teltschik said. “It never went away and I decided now is the time.”
Teltschik played for the Antlers from 1980 to 1982, was a punter at the University of Texas and was drafted by the Eagles in 1986, where he played for four seasons and led the NFL in punting yards in his first year.
“Coach Dobbs was my coach at Peterson Middle School. While I had a great support system within my own family, I attribute my athletic discipline and drive to Coach Dobbs,” Teltschik said. “He was amazing. He expected much from you, but was also willing to give all of his attention, time and energy to you. He always said ‘All kids have potential, but you have to make them believe in themselves.’ He did that. He had a way of making middle school and high school students believe in themselves.”
His drive to honor Dobbs was strong, but before he made his thoughts public, he first visited with his former coach and family.
“It makes me want to cry to think that they want to do this for me,” Dobbs said Friday night at the Antler football game, where he is a regular attendee still at the age of 83. “I don’t know what will happen with John’s petition, but it means a lot to me to be thought of in that way. I still remember each of the kids I taught and coached. I loved them all. When I look at them now, I remember them the way they were back then.”
Teltschik first floated the idea in September on a social media post.
“Attention Kerrville: I am more determined than ever to have Coach Charlie Dobbs' name placed on the Tivy Field House. However, before I get started with a petition I need to know what kind of support is behind me. The first step was to make sure the family was on board, and they are! Let me hear from you. TFND!,” Teltschik posted from his home in Tioga, Texas.
The response was overwhelming with immediate support and within a week, Teltschik had posted an online petition on his Facebook account.
As he began the campaign to name the field house after Dobbs, Teltschik called on former Antler and current Tivy Athletic Booster Club President Mike Dyal, who also found success in the NFL from 1989 to 1993, for advice.
“Mike suggested I speak to the superintendent and school board members, which I have done,” Teltschik said. “What I found out is that there is not a formal procedure for something like this. I was told to continue gathering signatures and formally present it at a school board meeting. So that is what we are doing right now, gathering signatures. I feel like we need a lot of signatures to make this happen.”
Teltschik is the son of the late Avie Teltschik, who served as the Tivy Band Director for decades, leading the Antler Band to earn Sweepstakes Awards for more than 20 consecutive years. In 1998, the band hall at the high school was named after Teltschik’s father.
“It meant a lot to our family for them to do that,” Teltschik said. “My dad was deserving and so is Coach Dobbs.”
After garnering immediate support of his idea, Teltschik posted the online petition to his Facebook account.
To date, nearly 700 individuals have signed the petition, with many leaving comments in support of their former coach and teacher.
“Coach Dobbs was one of my 7th grade teachers. He impacted my life in a positive way,” Michelle Irby wrote.
Ron Stoepel said, “Love the man first, then the Coach.”
Ken McGuff wrote: “I can say that Coach Dobbs helped keep many of us on the straight and narrow along with making us into good athletes.”
Jason Lavender wrote: “Kerrville has never had a more deserving person to be honored like this, than coach Dobbs! He positively impacted more people in one year, than most people do in a lifetime. I pray all the time that my kids are blessed enough to have a mentor like Coach Dobbs in their life!”
Hundreds of former students and colleagues have chimed in on the petition page telling their individual stories of respect for the man and benefits they received through his service.
“I was blown away by the response,” Teltschik said. “I hope to get hundreds more signatures, but if you just go read what so many are saying about Coach Dobbs, you will see why this effort is so deserving.”
During his tenure, Dobbs worked under six different athletic directors, taught for 30 years in Kerrville, coached for 23 years, was a bus driver, football scout, press box coach, infield varsity football coach, taught math at the middle school, was the Spikes’ all sports coach, became athletic coordinator at Hal Peterson Middle School, as well has becoming the head varsity track coach at Tivy High School.
In addition to his official duties, Dobbs made impacts in many other areas, Teltschik said.
Dobbs was instrumental in building the girls’ athletic programs and when confronted with budget issues, began operating concession stands at indoor sporting events to raise money to improve the athletic equipment for his athletes.
“Coach Dobbs also ran a ‘taxi service’ for student athletes who needed rides to practice or games,” Teltschik said. “His service to the community far outreached his professional duties as a teacher and a coach. He always went the extra mile.”
Dobbs recorded much success on the field, courts and tracks over his 23 years of coaching and was inducted into the Tivy Hall of Fame in 2011 alongside his former student-athlete Dyal.
“When John first came to me with this idea, I was all for it,” Dyal said. “Coach Dobbs is respected and revered by every student he touched over his 30 years, whether in the classroom or on the field. It wasn’t just about the sport for him, but more about character. Coach Dobbs was a major influence in my life and helped shape who I am today.”
Dyal shared a story about a time he was injured in an off-field accident when he was in seventh grade.
“I separated my ankle. It was really bad and they didn’t know if I would ever walk again,” Dyal said. “When I woke up in the hospital, Coach Dobbs was there.”
Dyal said the accident occurred in the spring, during track season.
“Coach Dobbs kept me involved with the team as a manager and helper, so he could keep an eye on me and encourage me,” Dyal said. “When the cast came off, I could walk and run again. It was a pretty scary time in my life and Coach Dobbs got me through it.”
Both Teltschik and Dyal are asking anyone whose life was touched by Dobbs to sign the petition.
To sign the online petition, visit www.ipetitions.com and search “Honoring Coach Charlie Dobbs.” Physical petitions are also being placed at local businesses, with the first ones located Mini Mart #66, Mini Mart corporate offices, Maldanado’s Nursery, Back 40, Gibson’s, Fitness First, Hungry Dog Roadside Eats, Buzzie’s BBQ and MG Building Materials.
