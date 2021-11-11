Dozen Tivy singers place in region choirs

A dozen Tivy High School Choir members earned spots in two different TMEA Region 29 choirs recently, with five placing high enough to advance to the next round of auditions.
Singers making the Mixed Choir include: Clara Sumner, 9th chair and Lily Moran, 16th Chair, Soprano 1; Rowan Kenney, 2nd Chair Soprano 2; Sydney Robinson, 1st Chair Alto 1; Elisa Keese, 5th Chair Alto 2; Hunter de Saegher, 5th chair Tenor 1; Keaton Mitchell, 19th Chair Bass 1; Aiden Chaney, 12th Chair Bass 2.
Clara Sumner, Rowan Kenney, Sydney Robinson, Elise Keese and Hunter de Saegher placed high enough to advance to the next round in the All-State process.
Earning spots in the Treble Choir were: London Hedrick, 21st Chair and Kayla Fager, 25th Chair Soprano 2, and Shyla Johnson-Sanchez, 17th Chair and Lynn Pham, 19th Chair Alto.
“I'm proud of these kids for their eagerness to learn and compete for a spot in a region choir,” said Seth Lafler, Tivy High School director of Choral Music.
“It's not easy going up against the larger 5A high schools of SAISD or 6As of Northside ISD, but these kids worked hard and showed us that TFND spirit!”
These students will participate in a clinic and concert Nov. 5 and 6 at Harlan High School in San Antonio.
