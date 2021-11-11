Dozen Tivy singers place in region choirs

Members of the Tivy High School Choir who earned spots in the TMEA Region 29 Mixed Choir and Treble Choir include, left to right, back row: Sydney Robinson, Shyla Johnson, Rowan Kenney, Keaton Mitchell, Aiden Chaney and Hunter de Saegher; front row: Lilyanna Moran, Kayla Fager, Lynn Pham, Clara Sumner, London Hedrick and Elisa Keese. These students will participate in a clinic and concert at Harlan High School in San Antonio.