Former Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. has officially filed as a candidate for Kerrville City Council Place 3, as has Katy Chapman-Hanna, a local registered nurse.
Both are vying for the seat vacated by Councilmember Judy Eychner, who has announced her candidacy for the mayor’s post.
According to City Secretary Shelley McElhannon, both applications for candidacy have been verified for eligibility and found to be sufficient, and petitions have been certified and found to be sufficient, making each of them offical candidates for the Place 3 council seat.
The Municipal Election is set to be held May 7.
