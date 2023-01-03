Jachade named KISD interim superintendent

The Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday, January 2, 2023, in response to Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust’s naming as Lone Finalist for the Superintendent position at Northwest ISD.
The Board accepted Dr. Foust’s resignation which, will be effective January 9, 2023. Additionally, the Board acted to hire the superintendent search firm Thompson and Horton to lead the district’s efforts in finding Foust’s replacement. The Board will meet with the search firm on January 10, 2023, to plan the search process and develop a timeline.
Finally, the Board named Jarrett Jachade, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, to serve as the district's interim superintendent. Jachade's career in education started as a high school math teacher and coach. He then went on to serve as an assistant principal before becoming the principal of Tivy High School in 2012. Jachade has a Bachelor of Education degree from Texas State University, a Master of Education Administration degree from Lamar University, and obtained his Superintendent’s Certification from the University of Texas at Tyler.
“I am honored to serve in this role during this transition period to a new superintendent. Our goal during this time is to maintain continuity as a district and to continue moving towards excellence in KISD. We have a wonderful staff who truly care about this district and our students. We are all a team, committed to working together to continue the great work that has been established under the leadership of Dr. Foust with the support of the KISD School Board,” said Jachade.
Kerrville ISD board president, Rolinda Schmidt, added, “The Board appreciates Mr. Jachade’s willingness to step up and fill the role of interim superintendent. He is a thoughtful and capable leader who will maintain the positive momentum of the school district as we go through the superintendent search process.”
