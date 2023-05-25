With a focus on “Law & Order in Kerr County,” the Republican Women of Kerr County organization hosted a panel discussion at its luncheon last week featuring Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold and 216th Judge Pat Patillo, who fielded a host of questions by RWKC moderator Bee Pruneda.
Pruneda asked a wide variety of questions to the three panel participants during the discussion.
“We are hearing about the struggles at the sheriff’s office in regards to the budget. Can you provide us with a brief update on your progress with the budget?” Pruneda asked the sheriff.
Leitha said he had been working on the budget for next fiscal year already and that he has a budget of just over $13 million this fiscal year for his department, which also includes the Kerr County Jail, an increase of about one million from the previous year.
“I just tell everybody, if you can tell me what the cost of gas and food is going to be in six months, please help me out. Obviously about three-quarters of my budget goes to salaries so, at the end of the day, I have about 25 percent to work with, and as you know, because of Uvalde anything that has to do with public safety tied to it has literally tripled. It’s just crazy and really frustrating, but commissioners’ court has always been good to us,” Leitha said.
Pruneda told Pattillo that judges are kind of like baseball umpires. They have to be fair and impartial and call all the strikes, however judges in the larger cities are not always fair and impartial. She asked Pattillo to explain why that is true and why it is important to elect conservatives to the bench in the 2024 election?
“Judges are kind of like baseball umpires, but I haven’t found any Democratic or Republican baseball umpires. I think more importantly is to find more conservative, like-minded people that you know personally that you can support to be judges, fair, partial and competent and qualified,” Pattillo said.
Pruneda asked Harpold why jails are often filled with repeat offenders? She gave several examples of local cases and asked what his office was doing to deal with the repeat offenders.
“I would say maybe 90 percent, if not more, of all the criminal cases we deal with involve alcohol or drugs in one way or another. Alcohol and drugs typically involve addiction and so the majority of the repeat offenders that we see in our office are people who are addicts and drug-related offenses. Drug-related offenses are not ones that typically have a big punishment range, so to speak. Most small amounts of drugs are state jail felonies where they only have to do six months or up to two years in the state jail facility. The hard drugs like meth, heroin or cocaine are typically third degree felonies which are two to 10 years. So you have parole issues because with most drug cases, they are not doing much time,” Harpold said.
Harpold added that they had cases when the defendant was sentenced to 25 years in prison who are back in two years or less because of the parole laws in Texas. He said this group of people are usually the repeat offenders, the people who are doing these crimes turn out to be the ones we should be most concerned about because of the safety of our families. Those people are the ones who are convicted of sexual assault, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and other violent crimes.
“All of those have to serve half of their term before they become eligible for parole and so we try to hit those guys really hard. We know they have to do half of their time so we factor that in when making plea offers or asking the juries for time. Those people we are not seeing as repeat offenders often. They go away for a long time. We’re not seeing the people you don’t want to see in that aspect as repeat offenders very often,” Harpold said.
Harpold also added that the local judges are not allowing violent criminals to be released from jail on low bonds or personal recognizance bonds like in the more liberal major cities. He said judges take things very seriously and set high bonds. When defense attorneys request the bonds be lowered, his office fights that idea so violent people remain in jail until trial.
Pruneda asked each of the panelists to identify problems they are facing. Leitha said his biggest issue is the inability to recruit new officers. He said mostly the pay scale for deputies in Kerr County is lower than surrounding counties that compete for the same personnel. He also said human smuggling and drugs are huge problems because of the Mexican cartels.
When asked about prosecuting cases dealing with human smuggling and drugs and the role the federal government was playing in the prosecution of the cases, Harpold said, “we are not relying on the federal government to do anything.”
Pattillo was asked about the problems in the court system. He asked the audience how many had served on grand juries or trial juries in the past and many hands went up. He said one of the biggest problems the courts are facing in both the 198th and 216th district courts is the lack of people who show up when they receive a jury summons.
“Sometimes we have a problem seating a jury because we don’t have enough people show up for jury duty,” Pattillo said.
To the question of if there is a fentanyl problem in Kerr County, Leitha said he has seen no uptick of fentanyl, so far, but he expects to see more in the future. He said there has only been one fentanyl-related death in Kerr County so far.
Harpold talked about the human smuggling cases that are being prosecuted in Kerr County that are related to persons who are recruited on social media from Houston or Dallas and are passing through the county with the illegals. They are prosecuting the smugglers and turning the illegals over to the Border Patrol office in Rocksprings.
“Most of them are first offenders so they are eligible for probation,” Harpold explained. He said once their case is adjudicated in the local courts then they go back to Houston or wherever they are from to serve their probation period.
Harpold said anytime they have a criminal history (a previous felony conviction), they are not eligible for probation so they get penitentiary time offers in a plea bargain. He said currently his office and the 216th district attorney are both taking as many as 45 felony cases to grand jury each month in Kerr County and the caseloads in the prosecutor offices and the court dockets are continuing to grow. Each court only handles one jury trial each month in the counties they serve which leads to a lot of plea bargaining in order to make the case loads manageable.
A question was asked about what legal recourse people locally who are suffering damage from the illegals passing through the county such as stolen trucks, damaged fences, water turned off for cattle, etc. might have?
Pattillo said “not much” but that he could not give legal advice as a judge. He did suggest that person with damages should talk to a lawyer, but the reality of getting any reimbursement was almost impossible.
The biggest problems facing all three of the agencies represented were:
• For Sheriff Leitha, bringing the first responder salaries up to market values;
• For Judge Pattillo, the need for jurors willing to serve and who will keep an open mind and listen to the facts and make a fair judgment for the defendant;
• For District Attorney Harpold, “I’m just as happy as I can be.” He said the one thing that is a bit of a problem is when the public sometimes questions the decisions made by his office in plea bargains or sentence recommendations in cases. He encouraged people to call his office if they have questions about how a case is dealt with.
