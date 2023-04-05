Council reels from Garcia’s behavior

Sparks flew during the March 28 regular Kerrville City Council meeting when Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia demanded input on operational issues, accused Mayor Judy Eychner of making an “agreement behind closed doors,” and drew the ire of his normally soft-spoken colleague Place 3 Councilmember Joe Herring, Jr. while challenging Eychner’s discussions with county officials.
The discord began with an item Garcia opposed on the council’s consent agenda regarding Parks & Recreation fees and erupted when Garcia displayed outrage by not being included in discussions with Kerr County officials on the expiration of the interlocal agreement between the city and county regarding use of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library for county residents and animal services provided to city residents.
While not discussed in the meeting, the history and background on the issue is as follows:
In September, a small group of citizens protested the selection of books displayed during a “Banned Books Week” event held at the library Sept. 18-24. The books were removed within hours after protesters set up outside the library.
At the Sept. 27 council meeting, citizens dominated the meeting with both criticism and praise for the library and its staff, including Precinct 1 Kerr County Commissioner Harley Belew.
“Here’s the bottom line, we have a quid pro quo agreement with the City of Kerrville, the County of Kerr does, to take care of animal control, the city takes care of the library,” Belew said. “That is being jeopardized here. I feel like I’m being put in a position to subsidize pornography. If this is the hill you want to die on, you’re putting it at risk … you’re putting that agreement at risk and I speak for several on the commission (Commissioners’ Court).”
Garcia not only sided with the protesters, but attended the previous Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting and urged citizens to attend the Sept. 27 council meeting.
The controversy continued for months until county commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate the existing interlocal agreement on March 13, after a 120-day cooling off period.
Due to the lack of an agreement, city staff, at the request of Eychner, placed an item on last week’s agenda to formally remove county representation on its Library Advisory Board.
“Before we actually talk about this amongst the council, I would like to offer some information that has to do with why we are doing this,” Mayor Eychner said. “As everyone knows, on Monday, March 13, the interlocal agreement between the county and the city was terminated and that interlocal agreement was for provision of animals services within the City of Kerrville and free library services for residents of Kerr County.”
Eychner said city and county officials have been meeting over the last several months to discuss the interlocal agreement between the two entities.
“It has been mutually decided that there is no longer a governmental need to continue this agreement,” Eychner said. “As we move forward, the library will become the sole responsibility of the city and animal services will become the sole responsibility of the county.”
Eychner continued by saying it was also mutually agreed that Kerr County is the rabies control authority for the entire county.
“They will continue to provide the very same level of service as it has in the past and currently does for all citizens of both Kerr County and the City of Kerrville,” Eychner said.
Eychner said the city will continue to offer free library services for Kerr County residents living outside the City of Kerrville.
Due to the termination of the interlocal agreement, Eychner said county and city officials agreed that there is no longer a need for a county representative on the city’s Library Advisory Board.
“It was put in place by the passing of an ordinance and it must be terminated the same way,” Eychner said. “So, that is what we are doing with this next agenda item.”
Eychner said the need for the interlocal agreement no longer exists and both entities would be moving forward, while citizens would see no change in services.
What appeared to be an innocuous, routine matter quickly changed with disdain and accusations from Garcia on a matter that the city had no control of since county officials elected to terminate the agreement and no agreement was being negotiated.
“I’m quickly jotting down my notes. Mayor, you brought up a lot of information that I kind of wasn’t aware of, not exactly relating to this agenda item,” Garcia said. ‘I’m really curious now about some of the information that was just shared, who were the representatives from the city, because the county representatives were appointed by the commissioners’ court.”
Eychner said she and City Manager E.A. Hoppe met with county officials following the county’s termination of the interlocal agreement.
“How did the city manager and you get picked as the representatives?” Garcia asked.
Eychner said they believed it was best.
“So, without asking the rest of the members who actually run the city, the elected officials, you two went and decided amongst yourselves, without asking the actual elected officials of this body, you decided amongst yourselves unilaterally that you two would represent the city’s interest and talk with the two commissioners,” Garcia said.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson attempted to ask a question, but Garcia resisted.
“Excuse me, my time is still going and I would like to finish my line of inquiry before we get to that,” Garcia said.
He then interrogated Eychner over terms used such as “mutually agreed” regarding library services remaining free for county residents.
“That was never discussed by the rest of council,” Garcia said. “How can we allow those services to remain the same, when previously they were the same under that interlocal agreement.”
Eychner tried to explain to Garcia that the meeting was for both entities to agree that the termination of the interlocal agreement would go forward.
Herring then explained to Garcia that “(Pct. 3 Commissioner)Jonathan Letz read the exact same statement at commissioner’s court yesterday.”
“I’m aware of that, but I’m just confused because of the city’s part of it,” Garcia said.
Garcia continued to say that council was not aware “negotiations” were going on, however, all council members continued to explain there were no negotiations, only an understanding that the interlocal agreement was terminated by the county and no longer existed.
“It will all remain the same (library and animal services), but there is no written agreement between the two parties,” Eychner said.
Garcia again said he was confused on how free library services for county residents are still in effect.
“Would you prefer to charge county residents for use of the library?” Herring asked.
Garcia did not answer.
“Just answer the question. Would you prefer to charge county residents for use of the library?” Herring asked again.
Garcia said, “We can work out a different agreement.”
Then Garcia interrupted Herring saying “This is my time.”
At that point, Herring began counting down Garcia’s time, which was five seconds.
Garcia said Herring was disrespectful.
“Do not interrupt me again, please,” Garcia said.
Hoppe then tried to provide some background, by saying in years past, the city charged fees for library usage by county residents and the county charged the city fees for animal services.
“The county has some statutory obligations in regard to animal services for all county residents,” Hoppe said. “The city has the purview of library services and who is charged those fees or not.”
Hoppe told Garcia that council could choose to set a fee structure for county residents who wish to use the library.
Clarkson pointed out it would take a council vote to change the fee structure for the library and given the timeframe of the expiration of the agreement being only two weeks prior, debate is premature.
Councilmember Place 4 Brenda Hughes made a motion to approve Ordinance No. 2023-10 removing county representation from the Library Advisory Board.
Garcia announced he had comments and then proceeded to lecture council on how he wished to be treated and said he was protesting an agreement made “behind closed doors.”
Clarkson then pointed out no agreement exists or was negotiated, saying services from both parties will continue and may change in the future, but that a mutual understanding exists currently.
“It’s disingenuous to state that something has been done behind closed doors, because there is nothing signed, there’s nothing other than two parties having conversation saying this is what we plan to continue to do,” Clarkson said. “I don’t see how some backdoor agreement is being talked about in this situation.”
Despite all of the debate lodged by Garcia, the ordinance passed unanimously.
Herring did apologize at the conclusion of the meeting.
Consent agenda debate
Garcia asked to pull Resolution No. 11-2023 authorizing the director of Parks & Recreation to adjust or waive fees for use of parks and other city facilities from the consent agenda for discussion.
Garcia asked what the purpose of the resolution was for and why it was necessary.
Director of Parks & Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle said the purpose is to allow flexibility of staff to negotiate with large groups or organizations wishing to use city facilities.
She specifically mentioned the large crowds expected for the upcoming solar eclipses in 2023 and 2024, saying that people are already calling and city staff would prefer to increase the rates for the limited space available.
“Right now, that’s the only event (eclipses) that we anticipate increasing fees for,” Boyle said.
The resolution previously on the books requires city staff to operate within a set fee structure approved by council and requires a council vote to change those fees.
Boyle noted the Veterans Day Parade committee that requested fees be waived for the parade last year, saying they had to come before council for approval. The proposed resolution, she said, would allow staff to approve such a request for a community event.
Garcia said he was opposed to allowing Boyle or her successor to increase fees instead of requiring a council vote.
“I’m confused on why this is necessary and why we are giving the provision to increase the fees,” Garcia said.
Boyle said the increase in fees is strictly geared toward the 2024 solar eclipse.
Hoppe then said the city operates 30 different facilities and they are fielding requests on a daily basis for use of those facilities during the solar eclipse events.
“Certainly, if it’s council’s purview to bring every inquiry to you and have you evaluate that on a case-by-case basis, we can,” Hoppe said. “This just allows staff to negotiate those prices and maximize value for the community in renting those assets.”
Garcia said if the fees are increased for the solar eclipse events, citizens would be impacted if they wanted to utilize city facilities.
“This would be for overnight facilities. We don’t anticipate locals spending the night elsewhere in the community for this event,” Boyle said. “This is no different than hotels increasing rates for premium times of the year.”
Boyle also said staff hoped to open up reservations for solar eclipse visitors on April 1 and the passage of the resolution would allow her staff to begin accepting those reservations.
“What I would like to see happen, which I don’t think is going to happen, is I would like us not to do this,” Garcia said.
He ultimately proposed three options that were rejected by the members of council, including not allowing Boyle and her staff to increase fees, as well as an option that would make the resolution only applicable in regard to the solar eclipse reservations.
Eychner said she didn’t believe that council needed to get in the “weeds” of these issues and should trust staff to do their jobs.
Hughes then made a motion to approve the resolution allowing Boyle to negotiate fees, Herring seconded the motion, which passed 4-1. Garcia voted against.
Public hearings, resolutions
Council voted 5-0 to approve Resolution No. 10-2023 granting a Conditional Use Permit authorizing a utility, private or franchise on property located at 2385 Highway 173 and consisting of 0.011 acres.
“Hill Country Telephone Company was needing a place to extend a cabinet for their infrastructure along (Highway) 173,” Drew Paxton, planning director, said.
Paxton said the current land use agreement is for “Parks and Open Space” and the property is zoned “Public and Institutional.”
Paxton said all zoning districts require a CUP for private utility installation.
“It (property being discussed) is just a little bit bigger than a parking space, overall,” Paxton said, adding the CUP was recommended for approval by the City of Kerrville Planning & Zoning Commission.
No citizens speakers signed up to address the agenda item.
After passing the resolution in favor of HCTC’s request, council then took up a related item under the “Consideration and Possible Action” portion of the agenda dealing with an easement agreement for the project.
“We own the property and they would have the right to install and maintain (the broadband equipment),” Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson said.
“Correct,” Paxton responded.
Eychner asked if the equipment, once installed, would strictly be used by HCTC.
Paxton said it would.
Council approved the easement request by a 5-0 vote.
Ordinances, first reading
Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2023-11, amending the City of Kerrville’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget to reallocate funds for items encumbered within the city’s 2022 budget that were not paid in the same year. In addition, the ordinance would allow for the transfer of unspent FY2022 street repair maintenance funds to the current year’s budget for capital improvements.
“This is just clean up, basically, from end-of-year 2022 and essentially an allocation into the savings accounts, so to speak, that goes toward capital assets and other infrastructure,” City Manager E.A Hoppe said.
Financial Director Julie Behrens reminded council that she had facilitated a workshop discussion on the intricate details of the budget changes and called the move “simple” and “pretty clean.”
There was no discussion among council before approving the ordinance on first reading.
Recognitions
Eychner recognized and issued commendations for citizen volunteers who have served on the city’s Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and will be rolling off the board after their final term is up.
Those members are Wayne Uecker, Erik Silvius, Dr. Charles Hueber and Morgan Bond.
Board appointments
Council voted 5-0 to approve the following citizens to serve on the City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board:
• David Bartels (reappointment);
• Karen Yanez (reappointment);
• Dalton Dover;
• Stephen Lynch;
• Lynn Paulo, and;
• Wynita Yancy.
Consent agenda
With one vote, council members unanimously approved the following items under the consent agenda:
• A professional service agreement with Freese & Nichols, Inc. for wastewater treatment plant clarifier No. 3 rehabilitation in the amount of $165,000;
• Agreement between the City of Kerrville and the Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Inc. for use of Hotel Occupancy Tax funds to be distributed for purposes of capital improvements to the CVB building, which is one of the first stops by visitors to the area. Improvements listed include replacement of flooring, updating security and alarm systems, as well as replacing damaged signs;
• Kerrville City Council workshop meeting minutes from March 14;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from March 14, and;
• Kerrville City Council workshop meeting minutes from March 21.
