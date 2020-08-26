Dittmar remembered as humble, hard-working

The memorial service for Dr. Robert O. Dittmar II, “Dr. Bob” to his many friends and professional colleagues, was held in the event hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Sunday afternoon.
The service drew about 650 people, including an honor guard of Texas Game Wardens.
Dittmar, a longtime veterinarian and rancher here, died Aug. 8 in a helicopter crash with two state game experts in Brewster County. He was 64 years old.
Speakers for the service were Rev. Dr. Alvin Luedke, Kerr County Judge Robert Kelly, son Trey Dittmar, brother-in-law Brian Haschke, and Dr. Bill Eikenhorst, a veterinary school classmate from Texas A&M University.
Trey Dittmar
Dittmar thanked everyone for their outpouring of support, love and prayers, and the Texas Parks & Wildlife, Department of Public Safety and others for their aid.
“My father was extremely humble; and he didn’t want to be in the spotlight. He would’ve gone to the ranch to do something that probably didn’t need doing. He wouldn’t have wanted to be here.”
Trey said to his father, “This is a celebration of you, for us.”
He said his father, along with many others, always wore a hat, and, “You could tell a lot about a man by his hat.” His father’s had a prominent sweat band around it, he said, that he worked hard and stayed focused; and always wanted his family members to have opportunities.
He called his father “a great leader who served on so many boards, sometimes because there was no one else, but also because he was needed.
“Dad loved his family, especially his grandchildren. One showed sheep for the first time Saturday in Gillespie County. Dad loved the ranch and respected it. It was his therapist. He always told us, the land is a gift, to pass along to the next generation.”
Trey quoted one of his father’s favorite sayings, “’Cuz God said so” or “CGSS;” and said his father had some doubts about retirement and old age.
“I will remember him as never less than the great man that he was.”
Brian Haschke
Haschke said his brother-in-law “set the bar high,” and could be stubborn, but he cared. He understood the need for bureaucracy.
Haschke called him a man with old-fashioned honesty, a man of his word, who expected no less of others. He said Dr. Bob wouldn’t have been a fan of this memorial service and probably would’ve preferred some kind of cookout, with beer.
He said he was thankful to be part of the family, and he had a lot of firsts with Dr. Bob, including learning to ride. He said he would remember Bob’s thoughtfulness, not just kindness, but his use of his incredible knowledge; and said he had a combination of “raw intelligence and red-neck know-how.”
“Listen to the land; and check the water,” Haschke said. “Bob would expect no less of us.”
Robert Kelly
Kelly also quoted from Romans, Chapter 8, and asked those attending to consider how they could celebrate this day, and why Bob? He said Bob and wife Bernadine were compassionate friends when Kelly’s late wife died. He said he and Bernadine talked last week about Bob, whom he called “a good and decent man.”
“The answers to the ‘why’ question are not easy to accept,” he said. “We are mourning his loss, but we are gathered today to celebrate his life, his ‘talking moustache,’ and his black eyes that sparkled when he talked about A&M.”
He cited Dr. Bob’s involvement with the Livestock Show, the fifth generation of his family’s ranching enterprise, being an avid hunter, and “a true steward of the land.” He called Bob a man of his word, a true friend, and a great listener, a world-class giver and a rugged outdoorsman.
As an example, he said Bob took Bernadine on a five-day mule ride on the Continental Divide for their 30th anniversary. He said Dr. Bob was always building for the next generation, and was called to be a steward of Texas wildlife.
“He lives eternal through that talking moustache. Gig ‘em, Bob!”
Dr. Bill Eikenhorst
Eikenhorst said he was a classmate of Dittmar’s from vet school, after they met in 1972 at Boys State.
“We went to vet school together, and became good friends; and later Bob had less hair and more gray and a bigger moustache and bigger smile than ever.”
He said his first hunting experience was with Bob and his grandfather; and his last hunt was last fall with Bob.
With his German background, Eikenhorst called Dittmar “a doer,” a person with staying power and endurance to be ready and steady; a life view or one with “life-touch” that made him a special vet.
“We will remember what he taught about the health of the land, water and livestock, to make Texas healthy and better for the wildlife everywhere.”
Rev. Luedke
Luedke asked the community for support for Bernadine Dittmar and her family in this time; and in his opening prayer gave thanks for Bob who he said he sees as victorious in death, and to be reunited with those who have gone before.
He quoted Bible passages from Genesis 1 about all living creatures being created in God’s image, “and it was very good,” alluding to Dr. Bob’s lifelong interest and work with the land, livestock and wildlife. He also read passages from Psalm 121, John (about Lazarus), and Romans and told the family to rely on the community and friends that surround them.
The service was also live-streamed to those in an adjoining room as the service drew a standing-room-only crowd, with groups of chairs distanced from each other and many standing in the back and sides of the room.
The family’s message in the bulletin apologized that, due to COVID, there was no reception following the service. But those attending were invited to record video messages to the family before they departed.
There were tables at the back of the hall with displays of Dittmar family photographs. The platform displayed a mounted trophy buck in addition to memorial wreaths.
And at the end of the service, the Game Wardens’ honor guard held a flag-folding ceremony with the Texas flag, star potion on top; and presented the folded flag to Bernadine Dittmar, before the family left the hall.
Biography
Dr. Dittmar was born Oct. 18, 1955 in Fredericksburg, and was a fifth-generation rancher in Harper. He graduated from Harper High School in 1973; and followed in his father’s footsteps to TAMU, College Station. He was class of 1977 and graduated from the TAMU College of Veterinary Medicine in 1979.
He and Bernadine were married the same year. They lived in Weslaco and Hondo for his vet practices, before returning to the Hill Country. He bought Kerrville Veterinary Clinic in 1982 and owned it for 10 years.
In 2014, he became the first State Wildlife Veterinarian for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. In addition to many other wildlife activities, Dittmar was the director of the Texas Wildlife Association and was president of the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association.
His interests included bighorn sheep and pronghorn antelope, including surveying them and translocation projects.
Dittmar is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years; his son and daughter-in-law; his daughter and son-in-law; one sister and one brother; and four grandchildren.
