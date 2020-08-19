Kerrville Police Chief David Knight announces retirement

City of Kerrville Police Chief David Knight has announced his intention to retire from the force effective Sept. 10. Knight has served as chief of police since 2015.
Knight began his career with the Kerrville Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer assigned to field operations, and has moved up through the ranks after serving in numerous leadership roles over the last 25 years. He served as a corporal and sergeant in field operations and as an investigator in criminal investigations, and he also drew specialty assignments with the special operations unit (SOU), firearms and tactical training unit, traffic unit, and evidence collection.
Knight was promoted to captain and assumed command of the field operations division in 2005. In 2013, he was promoted to assistant chief and in 2015 was selected chief of police.
“Chief Knight has been a steady hand and dedicated professional for many years,” Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel said. “He is a man of great integrity, and I have been particularly appreciative of his community outreach and the positive relationships he has fostered.”
Knight is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, 44th Management College of the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration, and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.
“Leading the fine men and women of the Kerrville Police Department has been the highest honor of my life,” Knight said. “Our officers put the needs, welfare and safety of others before themselves and have helped make Kerrville one of the safest cities in Texas, and the city could not find the future of its police department in better hands.”
Assistant Chief Curtis Thomason has been named interim police chief effective Sept. 10 and until Knight’s replacement is hired.
