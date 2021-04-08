Select Kerr County property owners are urgently being sought to update their surveys on damages suffered during the February winter storm, so that forward progress can be made on FEMA declaring the county eligible for federal aid to local individuals who qualify.
“I’ve been actively trying to get Kerr County included in FEMA’s Individual Assistance declaration – a category that will see federal funds provided to individuals who qualify for help in their recovery process,” said Kerr County Emergency Services Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“I’ve been working with an individual with the Texas Division of Emergency Management who has been quite helpful, and I have received a spreadsheet of 30 residences in our county that TDEM said would fit FEMA’s criteria,” Thomas said.
Those FEMA criteria are as follows: at least five homes were destroyed or suffered major damage from the storm, the damaged/destroyed residences have no insurance coverage or are underinsured and that photos supporting those major damage claims have been provided.
In response to the county’s request, 535 property owners completed the “iSTAT” survey, Thomas said. Among them were three filers who said their homes were destroyed and 164 people who said their homes suffered major damage as a result of that extreme storm. (Other results were 119 who said their properties suffered minor damages, 55 who said their properties were affected and another 194 who said they saw minimal damage from the storm event.)
“The problem that we’ve run into is that 19 residents who reported that they saw major damage or destruction to their properties either did not submit photographs of the damage, or they did not provide the physical address of the property,” Thomas said.
“I have contacted and talked with many of these homeowners, while others I had to leave messages for or emailed them,” he added. “In a nutshell, if you got a message from me about your iSTAT survey, then we need you to resubmit your survey and include the street address for your residence, photographs or both. Please follow the link https://arcg.is/uOrOb to resubmit your survey.”
It is important that these property owners turn in their survey updates as soon as possible, Thomas said. April 20 is the deadline for TDEM to submit data to FEMA from the citizens’ responses along with Kerr County’s completed (pSTAT) survey.
“With that said, the folks at TDEM are working with us and are ready to submit on behalf of Kerr County just as soon as we can get our surveys updated.”
Anyone with further questions may reach out to Thomas directly at (830) 315-2430 during regular business hours.
