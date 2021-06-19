The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that Mini Mart will sponsor this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
The Fourth of July firework show is the largest fireworks show in the Texas Hill Country and brings thousands of people into Kerrville to help celebrate Independence Day. The fireworks display begins directly after the Robert Earl Keen’s “Fourth on the River” event at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr.
The success of firework shows relies upon the generous financial support of the community. Hill Country Mini Mart convenience stores that dot the Texas Hill Country in and around Kerrville represent the culmination of a dream that William J. Fritz, Jr., better known as Junior, envisioned when he entered the grocery business more than half a century ago. Mini Mart employs more than 135 people across 18 different locations. Each location sells a wide variety of products. Purchase snacks, drinks and groceries, and fill up your car at one of the numerous pumps that sell such branded gasolines as Shell, Valero and Exxon.
Junior’s children, Sylvia Fritz Dobbs and David Fritz, co-own and operate Hill Country Mini Mart LP. The family-owned business will continue to fulfill Junior Fritz's mission of “Serving the Needs of the Texas Hill Country” for generations to come.
The City of Kerrville extends its sincerest gratitude to Mini Mart and their contribution to the citizens of Kerrville and surrounding areas.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow them on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
