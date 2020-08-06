289 seek COVID-19 testing at mobile clinic

Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas reported that around 289 oral tests were administered by Curative Inc. at yesterday’s mobile clinic based out of the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
No appointments, doctor’s orders or symptoms were needed to be able to get the free test. Residents needed only to show up and take the FDA-approved oral cheek swab that would be processed to see whether they are currently carrying an active infection of the novel coronavirus.
Results are expected to be made known in a few days, and will be announced by the county altogether when those figures are known.
The clinic’s testing numbers, added to those conducted previously at clinics, nursing homes and through Peterson Regional Medical Center or its affiliates brought the total number of people tested in Kerr County to 6,241.
The breakdown is as follows:
6,241 – Total # of tests conducted in Kerr County to date
This total includes:
3,919 – # of tests administered by Peterson Regional Medical Center (41 more than yesterday)
812 – # of tests done through the Texas Military Force mobile clinics
675 – # of tests conducted in local nursing homes
835 – # of tests done in the 2 Curative clinics combined (289 were done today, Aug. 5)
Also, on Wednesday, Thomas announced that the county had received word from Peterson Health of just one additional positive COVID-19 case, bringing the total pandemic count to date to 390.
Currently receiving inpatient medical treatment for COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center are 5 patients -- the same number as was reported by the hospital system yesterday.
Kerr County has suffered 6 COVID-19 deaths, according to information from the Texas Department of State Health Services/Vital Statistics.
County leaders continue to urge citizens to take precautionary measures, such as wearing face masks, social distancing at least 6 feet from the nearest person, washing hands frequently, disinfecting living and workspaces often and staying home if at all possible.
For those who were unable to attend today’s clinic, but who have been exposed to someone who later tested positive or for someone who is currently experiencing one or more of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, the hospital leaders urge them not to visit the emergency room at the hospital, but to instead call 1-830-896-4200, Option 1, to make arrangements for testing at the hospital’s outpatient clinic.
