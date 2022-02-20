Kerrville government moving on 2050 Plan

It all begins with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, Kerrville City Manager E.A. Hoppe told a crowd of 167 people last week at the “State of the City” luncheon hosted by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Kerrville 2050 Plan, which was adopted in 2018 after “unprecedented public engagement,” creates the road map for the city’s future and adopts the theme of “Moving Forward” for Fiscal Year 2022.
“Our leadership joked the other day that we’ve all learned a new dance move over the last two years, ‘The Pivot’,” Hoppe said. “This has certainly been the case, even recently, as exhibited just in these last few months as we pivoted yet again with another variant-induced COVID surge across the nation.”
“The community has set the vision, the foundational plans have been made and now vigorous implementation is underway,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe described the foundational planning work to include long-range water supply plans, a workforce housing study and strategic plan, and the Doyle Community Area Development plan.
To illustrate what vigorous implementation looks like, he cited the following recently completed projects:
• New Ellenberger Water Supply Well;
• Olympic Drive extension;
• Major street and drainage improvements;
• Ridgeland Workforce Housing Development;
• River Trail Extensions;
• Doyle Community Center Renovation;
• Strengthening Community Partnerships.
All members of the Kerrville City Council particpated in video productions to discuss various aspects of progress.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson discussed quality of life improvements, highlighting the expansion of Peterson Health, new Hal Peterson Middle School, River Trail expansion to Schreiner University, Arcadia Live Theater reopening, the planned Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, various park improvements and increase in community events.
“With all of these great assets for existing residents to utilize, it’s no wonder why Kerrville is on the map for newcomers from out-of-state and from major Texas metropolitan areas who want to experience this little slice of Hill Country heaven,” Hoppe said.
Place 3 Councilperson Judy Eychner discussed infrastructure investments, which include the Ellenberger Water Well, new drinking water filtrations system, Legion Wasterwater Liftstation expansion, water and wastewater master plan, major street reconstruction and rehabilitation and strategic drainage projects.
“Projects like the new Ellenberger Water Supply Well that was accomplished via a partnership with the Headwater Groundwater Conservation District; a well that will now produce more than a half-million gallons of water per day and contribute to the stable and diversified community water supply Kerrville has developed to accommodate the sustainable growth anticipated over the next 30 years.”
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes discussed the city’s investment in public safety, highlighting a recent purchase of a new radio system, new vehicles and highlighted the upcoming bond election for the planned Public Safety Facility.
“Kerrville 2050 identified public safety as the number one priority of the community,” Hoppe said. “Unfortunately, over the decades, Kerrville has not consistently invested in the critical infrastructure needed for these personnel to effectively and efficiently do the difficult jobs we ask them to do to protect our citizens.”
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia highlighted citizen involvement opportunities available, naming the numerous boards, commissions and advisory committess currently being served by citizens and encouraged new citizens get involved.
“We have hundreds of local citizens that serve on various city boards, commissions and ad hoc commitees to provide policy direction in implementing the many action items of Kerrville 2050,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe then described the Kerrville economy as thriving, while also saying when the pandemic appeared in the nation, it was scary.
“Kerrville’s intentionally diversified economy has held strong,” Hoppe said. “Our tourisim industry bounced back quickly, faster than most areas across Texas.”
Hoppe also praised the Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau for their leadership during the pandemic and said they “quickly adapted to the changing market.”
“And through the hard work of our partners at KEDC and the chamber, we’re experiencing significant employment expansions from existing and new primary job employers like James Avery, All Plastics, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing and Gulf Avionics,” Hoppe said.
The economic and business growth has made the need for increased housing options, which Mayor Bill Blackburn discussed.
Blackrun highlighted progress being made with the Ridgeland/ Lennar Homes development that is under way, thousands of platted lots available to be developed, developer interest in “market rate” products and said there is a need for public support to “nudge” the market toward attainable workforce housing.
“It’s no surprise to anyone in the room, the Texas Hill Country is a highly-desirable place to live,” Hoppe said. “While growth is inevitable, the community has set a vision through the Kerrville 2050 Plan that growth and development will remain sustainable and will maintian the small town charm that Kerrville is known for. It’s not just growth for the sake of growth.”
