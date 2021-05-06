Kerr County property owners who have not done so yet are now being asked to fill out a survey – no matter how small or extensive the damage was from the extreme winter storm back in mid-February.
“We received word that the Federal Emergency Management Agency – FEMA – has postponed the deadline for receiving storm damage reports to May 20,” said Kerr County Emergency management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
“Since FEMA will use those same reports to decide whether or not our county will qualify for the Individual Assistance declaration and the federal aid for certain residents that will come with that, we are asking every property owner in Kerr County to fill out the survey.
“It doesn’t take but a few minutes of your time and, in the end, it could mean a huge, positive difference for some of our county’s residents who would otherwise have a tough and much longer time recovering from the storm, if they can recover at all,” Thomas said.
While the county filled out its “pSTAT” surveys and submitted them to FEMA, the “iSTAT” surveys individual property owners are to fill out are located online at: https://arcg.is/uOrOb.
FEMA criteria for determining a county as eligible for Individual Assistance are that there were at least five homes destroyed or that suffered major damage from the storm, the damaged/destroyed residences have no insurance coverage or are underinsured and that photos supporting those major damage claims have been provided.
Thomas reminded individuals of a few things in relation to the surveys:
• It doesn’t matter if the repairs have already been done. Please still submit the information.
• For those reporting storm damages, be sure to include photographic evidence no matter if the destruction seems insignificant or extensive.
• Those who previously filled out the survey and who experienced major damage or total loss from the storm, and who did not include photos as evidence of the property loss, are asked to resubmit with photos.
Anyone with further questions may reach out to Thomas directly at 315-2430 during regular business hours.
