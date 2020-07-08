59 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 hospitalized

As the results of the June 30 Texas National Guard testing efforts begin to trickle in, Kerr County is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases this week, with 59 new cases being reported today, bringing to the total to 219.
Of those cases, 79 local patients have recovered, leaving 138 active COVID-19 cases inside Kerr County.
Peterson Health is also reporting three patients are being treated for the coronavirus at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Of the 59 cases reported today, 49 were tested by the National Guard.
Two Kerr County residents have died of COVID-19 complications.
