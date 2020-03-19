While Kerr County Commissioners will continue to meet as usual, the county’s court dockets have been adjusted based on state and national emergency declarations due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In keeping with the order, local courts are adjusting and complying with the government’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus as follows,” Lisa Walter, Kerr County public relations director, said.
• Judge Susan Harris’s County Court at Law docket has been cancelled for March 17, although the jail docket will still be conducted.
• Judge Rob Kelly has cancelled probate dockets for the remainder of March, except for emergency cases.
• Juvenile adjudication and modification hearings are cancelled for the time being, while detention hearings are considered essential and, therefore, will resume as needed.
• Mental health proceedings are also considered to be essential, and so will resume as needed
Governor Greg Abbot proclaimed Texas to be in a “state of disaster” on Friday, March 13, because of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Later in the day, President Donald Trump declared the United States to be in a state of national emergency for the same reason. Those official declarations will impact how the Lone Star State goes about conducting its business, including in its judicial system.
After the President’s statement mid-afternoon on Friday, the Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals entered an emergency order, effective immediately, which modifies and suspends some provisions related to court proceedings – many of which will be experienced on the local level.
“The order that applies in all courts and to all case types is meant to provide courts with flexibility to delay or modify proceedings as necessary to address the disaster,” according to a statement by the Office of Court Administration.
All presiding judges of Texas received the order which details the measures they should take in an effort to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.
Of note is that the courts should allow or require anyone involved in any hearing, deposition or other proceeding of any kind to participate “remotely,” such as by teleconferencing, video-conferencing or other means. This applies to attorneys, witnesses, court reporters and other legal parties, but not jurors.
Also, the courts are to consider as evidence sworn statements/testimony that are given remotely, out of court, by means such as teleconferencing, video-conferencing or similar methods.
Court proceedings may also be moved to more spacious settings other than their usual locations, so long as the move is to a site within the same county of venue, and that reasonable, advance notice is posted and that access is given to participants and the public.
Also, the order requires every participant involved in a court proceeding – whether it is an attorney, a witness or someone else – to alert the court if he/she is experiencing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms of a fever, cough or sneezing.
Walter said plans were to continue as usual with the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting on Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m. in the first-floor courtroom of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St. in Kerrville.
Should adjustments arise to future scheduled meetings of the commissioners, notice will be made.
