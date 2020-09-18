Hazardous Waste collection event tomorrow

The City of Kerrville’s Household Hazardous Waste event will be this Saturday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27.
Please be advised that this is a first-come, first-serve event, and vehicles must be inside the gate prior to noon. If you plan to attend, please be aware of the following:
· Face masks are required, even though you will remain in your vehicle.
· This event is for household quantities, and any large amounts may be rejected.
· All HHW items must be in containers no greater than five gallons.
· Prohibited items include: medications, medical waste, ammunition, explosives, biohazards, radioactive material, gas cylinders, antifreeze, used motor oil, and containers without a label.
Directions will be given as you enter Gate 1 at the northwest entrance on Highway 27.
For any questions, please contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.