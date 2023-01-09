All lodging providers who operate within the City of Kerrville and the extraterritorial jurisdiction, including short-term rentals, are required to collect, report, and remit an occupancy tax as outlined by the State of Texas and the City of Kerrville.
On Sept. 27, 2022, the city council adopted ordinance 2022-28 amending the city’s Zoning Code Land Use Table outlining which zoning districts short-term rentals are permitted to operate. The zoning districts that permit short-term rentals are limited to R-1A, R-3, RT, DAC, and MU.
Recently, the city council created an ad-hoc committee, made up of a group of citizens, including STR owners, to make recommendations to the council regarding STR regulations and compliance.
On Dec. 13, 2022, the city council adopted ordinance 2022-30, which created Chapter 80 within the municipal code requiring permitting and outlining certain rules regarding the operation of short-term rentals.
All short-term rentals are now required to apply for a permit for operation within the city limits and renew the permit annually. Short-term rental operators could begin registering for their annual permit starting on Jan. 3, 2023. The initial registration fee will be $100. This fee helps offset some of the city’s hard costs associated with management of hotel occupancy tax reporting and collections, monitoring short-term rentals, and other costs.
Visit the following link to get descriptions of the zoning districts and for video instructions on how to apply for an STR permit: https://kerrvilletx.gov/2007/Short-Term-Rental-Units.
If you are operating a short-term rental but have not yet registered to file monthly reports and remit occupancy tax, please visit https://www.hoteltaxonline.com/default_sto.aspx to do so.
You can also call (866) 240-3665 and someone can help you with this process. Reports and payment of occupancy tax collected from guests are due no later than the 15th of each month for stays in the previous month.
All lodging providers are subject to audit by both the city and the state to ensure compliance with the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax ordinance and with state law. The city contracts with Avenu Insights & Analytics to conduct random audits on an annual basis. Please retain records for at least five years in the event your operation is selected for an audit.
If you have any questions regarding the City of Kerrville’s occupancy tax ordinances or have questions regarding requirements for occupancy tax or short-term rental operations, please visit the city’s HOT webpage: https://kerrvilletx.gov/1975/hotel-occupancy-tax, or contact either Development Services or the Finance Department by calling (830) 257-8000.
